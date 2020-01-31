Six on, four off borough president ballot for March 25

Four candidates who submitted petitions to run for Queens borough president were kicked off the March 25 ballot on Tuesday after election officials found various deficiencies with their petitions.

Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside), who recently dropped out of the race, will be on the ballot.

According to information provided by the city’s Board of Elections, Danniel Maio of Forest Hills was rejected for failure to have 2,000 valid signatures, and Maio, in an email to the Chronicle, said the board ruled that he filed only 1,495 signatures.

Retired Police Officer Anthony Miranda’s were disallowed for missing information on an amended cover sheet.

Businessman Everly Brown also was ruled ineligible for cover sheet violations.

Jusinta Jaggassar-Ernul was flagged for multiple deficiencies, including an insufficient number of signatures.

The final ballot will include Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), who is the endorsed candidate of the Queens County Democratic Party; former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley; Van Bramer; Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria); former prosecutor James Quinn; and Dau Yin of Bayside.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Miranda’s campaign called out the law firm of Sweeney, Reich and Bolz, whose partners are leaders in the Queens Democratic Party, for attempting to disenfranchise voters of color in the borough.

“The Queens machine removed an Asian American, African American and is attempting to remove the only Latino candidate to run for Queens Borough President in the past 126 yeas,” Miranda said in the statement.

Michael Reich, a partner in the firm and executive director of the Queens Democratic Party, said in a phone interview that there was just one problem with that.

“We didn’t raise any objections to Mr. Miranda’s petitions,” he said. “The Board of Elections did that on their own. He’s looking for a scapegoat for his own ineptitude.”

The Chronicle could not reach Miranda’s attorney for comment prior to its deadline on Wednesday.