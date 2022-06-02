Although Sister Marguerite Torre considered the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary School to be her “heart and soul,” many considered her to be just that for the institution, as well as the greater Ozone Park community.
“Sister Marguerite was a special person who persevered, prayed and practiced what she preached,” former Councilman Eric Ulrich, who was a student of hers, wrote in a Facebook post about the former principal.
“For so many years, she was the cornerstone of Catholic education in our community. Sister devoted her life to God and serving others at Nativity BVM School — how blessed I was to have known such a wonderful woman. Her grace, resilience and selfless nature inspired generations of young people to live a life bigger than themselves,” Ulrich wrote.
Torre, the sister of famed former Yankee manager Joe Torre, passed away on Saturday at 93 years old.
She was an Ursuline Sister of Tildonk for 72 years, the organization stated in an obituary.
Torre grew up in Marine Park, Brooklyn and as a young girl, the religious life was not on her mind, the group wrote. She and her four siblings attended local public schools and she recalled being a “tomboy” in her youth.
She was exposed to the Ursuline Sisters after graduating high school. She was working for the New York Telephone Co. and attended an event held by the group.
Two years later, the nun, previously known as Josephine, entered the Ursulines and became Sr. Marguerite. She described the name as meaning “tremendous interior strength.”
And perhaps her former students would understand that characterization.
“She was authentic, firm — some might say ‘old school’ — but always willing to help someone in need,” Ulrich wrote.
Torre originally set out to do social work but instead entered the teaching ministry. She taught at Our Lady of Grace, Our Lady of Victory, St. Dominic High School, Holy Family High School, St. Francis Prep and Nativity BVM.
She served as prinicpal of Nativity for 27 years, modernizing the school’s technology and reinvigorating fundraising efforts, according to the Ursuline Sisters.
Students recall her walking the schoolyard reciting the rosary, and Ulrich, too, said he recalls her teaching it to children.
Torre became a “local celebrity” and was known to be the No. 1 Yankees fan.
In 2001, the Chronicle reported that she planned to attend every game of the World Series that year, in which the Arizona Diamondbacks ultimately defeated her brother’s team.
She said he always made tickets available to the family.
On the Ursuline Sisters’ Facebook post about Torre, one commenter wrote, “She was the coolest nun in OLG. The boys would go crazy when she had baseballs signed by her brother. They sure did good on their math scores just to get one of those baseballs.”
Her wake will be held on Friday, June 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral Mass on Saturday, June 4 at 10:45 a.m. Both will be held at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Ozone Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Tildonk Retirement Fund in Torre’s name by visiting tildonkursuline.org.
