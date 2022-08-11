Maybe Mayor Adams’ mantra that “We get stuff done” is having an impact.
It wasn’t more than a couple hours after the Queens Chronicle emailed the Department of Environmental Protection’s press office about a sinkhole in Rego Park that the agency had a crew on-site to check it out.
Deli owner Ayman Alim has been fed up enough with the hole in front of his Woodhaven Boulevard store that he once asked one of the crews of contractors that stop by in the morning if they could fix it for him. He’d foot the bill.
No, they said. Can’t do it. Only the city could take care of the deepening, water-filled pit in front of J & J Superstar Deli.
Alim had called the Department of Environmental Protection three or four times, he said, but all the agency did was come take a look and leave, never to return. He said the workers told him the problem is a water line that has to be replaced.
Since the cavity is a sinkhole and not a pothole, the DEP is responsible, not the Department of Transportation.
It first appeared about two years ago after gas line work was done and has grown to a couple feet wide and, Alim estimates, maybe 15 inches at its deepest — though the visible edges go down less than that. Visitors to the strip of stores between 62nd Road and 62nd Drive — where the Chronicle’s offices used to be — do not want to hit it while parking.
The deli owner says the hole does not affect his business, but he has seen people trip over it.
“Yes, I want it fixed,” he said when asked. “For the people, not for me. Maybe some people get hurt some day.”
DEP spokesman Edward Timbers said via email that there were no records of any 311 complaints made about the location where the hole is. After the crew went out on Monday, Timbers said they believe there may be a small leak in an underground pipe. He said they would begin excavating this week.
Asked if that means the crew would actually fix the problem, Timbers said it depends.
“If the crew does find a leak and it’s on a City water main — they will fix it,” he said. “If there is a leak but it’s on a private water line (connecting each building to the City’s water main) — an Order would be issued to the property owner to hire a licensed plumber and have the pipe repaired.”
Alim said he is sure the problem is not with his line, and that the DEP knows that after examining the hole and checking his basement, where there is no water coming up. Meter readings at the businesses on the strip also show that, he said.
