Rosedale Lions Club President Jean Onwualu served as one of the grand marshals at the Rosedale Memorial Day Parade on Monday, which started on 243rd Street and Mayda Road and concluded at Brookville Park with music, dance and free barbecue.
Upcoming artist Wendell “Deezy” O’Brien of Rosedale flew in from LA to perform at Brookville Park. In honor of victims of both the Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, shootings, the singer and rapper kicked off his performance with Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come.” He later sang and rapped “Superman” and “Anniversary,” songs from his album.
Dancers from the Ultimate Dance Academy, left, in Rosedale were in a float during the parade, and stationed at the park were members of the FDNY Fire Safety Education team with informational pamphlets and toy firefighter hats.
The Department of Sanitation had a colorful vehicle in the parade, which was behind the float with the Ultimate Dance Academy members who performed.
Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson, above, who is fighting for more mental health resources for veterans, spoke to a constituent about maintaining Brookville Park after having some barbecue. Retired Chief Petty Officer Bernard Boowah Chong, U.S. Navy, left, served as the other grand marshal at the parade for the remembrance of fallen service members.
The Rosedale Jets cheer squad was in another Memorial Day float that touched down at the park. At left, more dancers from Ultimate Dance Academy.
