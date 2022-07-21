Japneet Singh is running for Senate District 15, and he believes it is the most competitive Senate race in the city.
The 28-year-old candidate from South Ozone Park, who previously ran against City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), has lived in the district since his family, immigrants from Punjab, India, moved here when he was 1. He received his education in city public schools and then Queens College where he received a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting as well as a master’s in accounting.
“When I was in Queens College, I was student body president and that’s where I fell in love with public service,” he told the Chronicle in an exclusive interview last week.
“Even though I have my bachelor’s in accounting and finance and a master’s in accounting, when I started in corporate America, I was like, ‘I’m not living a purposeful life,’” he said.
Singh is facing longtime incumbent state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach).
Singh is employed but on leave from audit, tax and consulting firm RSM. He put himself through college after getting his taxi driver’s license at 19 and driving a green cab, which he said is a rite of passage in his community.
Singh went on to join Community Board 10 in 2019 and noticed a lack of young people in politics.
Shortly after, when the pandemic hit, he saw the disparities in access to resources like testing and vaccination sites.
Singh saw further inequities when he looked at the discretionary funds allotted throughout his City Council district, noticing that his side of the Van Wyck Expressway was receiving far less funding than other areas of the district.
He attributes those imbalances largely to the “disenfranchisement” of his community as a whole. He cites his alma mater, John Adams High School, which has been under construction for nearly a decade, as an example.
“If this school was anywhere else, it would have been done by now,” he said.
“I don’t think they care about Southeastern Queens,” Singh added.
Building new schools and fixing broken-down ones is a priority of his.
“We have such great talent in our communities. It’s just that they don’t reach their fullest potential. We’re not giving them the access to do that,” he said.
Much of his platform centers around public education — he supports fully funding schools, continuing merit-based education like gifted and talented programs and expanding specialized high schools — as well as public safety, housing and transparency in government.
Singh said he has been incorrectly labeled as a socialist.
“There’s a common misconception that just because of how we look, we believe certain things, but that’s not the case at all,” he said.
Despite Singh’s being endorsed by New York City Public Advocate and former candidate for governor Jumaane Williams, his campaign manager Julien Segura pointed out, “It’s not about copying and pasting each other’s platforms.”
Singh said he is not a “leftist” and that Williams liked who he is “as a person” and what he wants to do for his community.
Additionally, Singh said it was a pretty simple choice considering he is running against someone whom he sees as one of the most conservative Democrats in the Senate. He criticized Addabbo for more conservative votes like one against the Reproductive Health Act, which expanded abortion rights.
Singh wholly supports a right to choose.
“My mom went through a lot growing up, and I think if she didn’t have the right to healthcare and abortion, we would be in a very tough situation,” he said.
Although he seeks to distance himself from the incumbent, aspects of Singh’s platform are similarly moderate, like his support of law enforcement.
“A lot of my brothers that I grew up with are cops and I have tremendous respect for the blue,” he said, noting how many Sikhs are now in the NYPD.
“It’s just unfortunate that this rhetoric has torn our community apart,” he said.
Singh believes that bail reform needs to be amended and that it has allowed recidivists to continue committing crimes against Black and brown people.
In his district, members of the Sikh community have repeatedly been attacked, especially in Richmond Hill near the Sikh Cultural Society gurdwara.
“These hate crimes are happening to my community members,” said Singh. “I’m on the ground looking at 70-year-olds crying in my arms.”
After days of helping gather surveillance footage from the area, Singh found out that one of the perpetrators was released within 48 hours and back living on the same street as the Sikh temple.
And it was reported recently that one of the other suspects, Vernon Douglas, was stabbed to death in Brooklyn in an unrelated incident.
“If he was just behind bars, he would still be alive,” said Singh.
He admires community safety patrols like what has been done in the Jewish communities in the north of his district — he said the campaign is putting a heavy emphasis on Forest Hills because residents there are less familiar with him — and also the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol.
Singh is in favor of reforming Rikers Island and opposes building new community jails, saying that such funds should go into public schools instead.
Singh supports the Good Cause Eviction bill, which has yet to pass in the Legislature but said, “There are nuances that need to be changed and revised to help the homeowners feel protected as well. I think right now it’s very pro-tenant and as someone that was a tenant, I agree with those parts ... but we need to make sure the property owners also feel secure.”
Otherwise, he said, they will leave the state for places like the Midwest.
Singh seeks to represent the diverse needs of the community, which is about 70 percent minorities following the redrawing of the legislative maps. Cutting out Howard Beach as part of that process, he said, made sense for District 15 but was a blow to Addabbo.
“We have a moment in time right now that we can have reflective leadership that understands the needs of every community in the district and that can give the entire community a seat at the table.”
He continued, “We want to make sure that people understand that they don’t have to keep voting for the same family name or the same person over and over again.”
The New York State Senate primary elections are on Aug. 23.
