Sukhi Singh of Richmond Hill says the desire to run for public office came upon him gradually.
“For the past couple of years I have been noticing that there are a lot of disparities going on,” Singh told the Chronicle in an interview last week. “I’ve been serving Richmond Hill and the Kew Gardens area for about 12 to 14 years as community activist. I am an associate with the Sikh Cultural Society ... I’ve been noticing we have a voice, but it is not being looked at as a voice.”
Singh is running against Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) and attorney Ethan Felder in the Democratic primary for the 29th Council District on June 27.
Singh came to the United States from his native northern India when he was 14, his family, like so many others, looking for better opportunities.
He attended Queens College and LaGuardia Community College, completing studies to be a medical assistant. But he decided to follow through on his secondary coursework in finance and accounting.
He works in the financial sector and is married to a public high school teacher. They have three children.
“We have a lot of concerns in Kew Gardens, a lot of safety issues,” Singh said. “There are shootings going on and there are killings. A lot of people are saying ‘Defund the police.’”
The major highlights in Singh’s platform, which can be found on his campaign website, reflect the concerns of many people in the district.
Singh is pro-police — “My brother has been on the job for 22 years” — but also wants to create safer streets by funding educational programs to tackle hate and violence.
He favors expanding rent stabilization laws and protections while cutting red tape for securing existing units, thus expanding housing opportunities. He also wants to ensure full language access in terms of all city agencies and government forms for all languages spoken in the district.
But he said education was the deciding factor in taking on Schulman.
The very first promise on his platform page is to “vote NO to ANY city budget that cuts funding for education.” It is a direct reference to the $215 million reduction to the Department of Eduction budget in the spending plan approved last June.
The school budget is personal.
“I am the only person in the race raising a traditional family,” Singh said. “I have a ninth-grader, a fourth-grader and second-grader, two daughters and a son.”
Singh also supports QueensLink, the proposal to rebuild a commuter rail connection from the Rockaways to central Queens along the right-of-way for the old Rockaway Beach branch of the Long Island Rail Road.
He says there is a vital need to increase transit access in central and southeastern Queens.
The trestles and in many cases remnants of the elevated tracks remain where they were left in 1962, when the route was discontinued. The effort to revive rail service took a hit last year when Mayor Adams committed $35 million to create a parkland trail at the northern end near the Forest Hills-Rego Park border.
But Singh is not deterred in his belief that the rail service restoration effort is not over.
“Perhaps it can be revived,” he said.
As for the cost, some of his policy proposals might add to existing government spending. Singh believes that some spending could be reallocated from existing uses.
As for his commitment, Singh said one can look at his decision to leave a well-paying career, as he would have to do if elected. He also said he would donate half of his first year’s salary to community organizations within the 29th District.
“My family eats well, but you don’t need to eat gold,” he said. “With my wife’s income and mine we will still get by.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.