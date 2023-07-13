Hailed singer-songwriter Valerie Simpson will receive the key to the city from Mayor Adams, who is expected to attend the 22nd St. Albans Jazz and R&B Festival on Saturday, July 15.
The free concert, which runs from 4 to 10 p.m., will be at Archie Spigner Park, located at Merrick Boulevard and Sayres Avenue. People interested in learning more can call (718) 723-1800.
Black Spectrum Theatre is hosting the affair, which will feature live performances by Gerald Albright, Chico Alvarez & Mafimba and Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics, along with the ISOP Youth Ensemble led by Everton Bailey.
“We started this festival 22 years ago to bring the sounds of jazz and R&B to this community as an ongoing tribute to those folks who lived in this area who were world class jazz artists,” said Carl Clay, the founder and executive director of Black Spectrum Theatre. “There is a longstanding history of jazz in this community, in St. Albans.”
Some of the original folks who helped to get the festival off the ground like Gordon Duncan and Aisha Pacheca were instrumental in helping to form the concert, Clay said.
“They were all instrumental in the beginning,” Clay told the Chronicle. “We have such artists out here like Illinois Jacquet and Carla Cook, and we have had people like Melvin Van Peebles, the Bartletts, Ed Jackson — just a whole host of incredible artists, who have come and supported this festival.”
Other notable acts include Angie Stone and Norman Connors.
Some jazz greats who lived in St. Albans include Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie and Lena Horne.
“The community comes out,” Clay said. “It has gotten to be a yearly mecca that people come to at St. Albans Park. It’s kind of like a reunion for some of the musicians, it’s a meeting place for people who haven’t seen each other in a year.”
Another component of the festival is an astronomy set up for kids conducted by an NYU professor, who helps them to look at the stars during the event.
There will also be a number of vendors, including people selling Caribbean food, added Clay.
The Black Spectrum founder is excited to celebrate Simpson.
“This year it’s Valerie Simpson of the famous Ashford & Simpson duo, who had countless worldwide hits of music,” he said. “It’s our pleasure and honor to give her the key to the city.”
Simpson, who collaborated with her husband Nickolas Ashford, wrote such hits as “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “You’re All I Need to Get By,” “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing” and “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.