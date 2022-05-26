The robotics team from Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology received an Excellence Award on May 5 at the Vex U Worlds Competition in Dallas.
The award is given by judges for the team that best exemplifies overall excellence in building a high-quality robotics program.
Vaughn also won third place among 70 schools in the robotics skill champion category and qualified for the 2023 competition.
Vaughn won nine of 10 competitions to qualify for the 16-team playoff bracket. The team defeated Mt. San Antonio College from Walnut, Calif., and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to advance to the semifinals.
The team lost in the semis to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
