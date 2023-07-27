A press conference was held outside the Sikh Cultural Society in South Richmond Hill on Sunday, after a state trooper, who is a practicing Sikh, was barred from having a beard and wearing religious attire in accordance with the tenets of his faith.
State Trooper Charanjot Singh Tiwana made a request last year to the New York State Police to wear a turban and grow his facial hair, requirements for his wedding, which the agency initially denied, but later granted for the month leading up to his wedding. However, they expected him to cut it again so that he will be able to wear a gas mask in case of an emergency situation per the guidelines in their manual.
Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), who presided over the press conference on July 23, said NYSP is discriminating against Tiwana’s rights, in violation of the Religious Garb Law, which the elected official championed and was signed into law in 2019.
“The bill is now law,” Weprin said. “No one should have to hide his faith and choose between observing their religion or their employment. No one should be forced to live in two worlds to hide their religious identity at work and live a double life or choose between their faith and serving their community.”
Weprin said that the city and other states are able to accommodate officers with the gas masks and that parts of the NYSP have done so in the past, why not all of the NYSP.
The U.S. military and other militaries in the world also make such accommodations, he added.
An NYSP spokesperson said a “reasonable accommodation” policy is in place, which includes religious exemptions.
“We value diversity, equity and inclusion among our ranks,” said the spokesperson via email. “As with every request for a religious or medical accommodation for any NYSP employee, we engage in the reasonable accommodation process.
“We have recently updated our guidelines with respect to facial hair that addresses both the request for an exemption from our clean-shaven policy, and our members safety, which is paramount. The New York State Policy Uniform and Equipment Committee is currently working on a policy for the design and issuance of turbans.”
Because of legal reasons, Tiwana was not at the press conference, but he was represented by the Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers.
“We are here today in support of New York State Trooper Tiwana’s constitutional right to freely exercise his religious beliefs,” said Charles Murphy, the president of the NYSTPBA. “Trooper Tiwana is a five-year veteran.”
Tiwana was placed on desk duty in a communications role for the period he grew his beard for his wedding, according to Murphy.
“Once the wedding was over, he still wanted to pursue his constitutional right to exercise his beliefs, which meant maintaining his beard year-round,” Murphy said. “We strongly urge the New York State Police to grant Trooper Tiwana his constitutional right to exercise his religious beliefs and to grow a beard, which is customary for Sikh men,” he said. “Significantly, this accommodation is already being provided to some New York State investigators.”
