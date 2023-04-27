Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and members of the Sikh Cultural Society held a street co-naming ceremony last Friday in South Richmond Hill, honoring Guru Nanak, a humanitarian from Punjab, Pakistan, who was a champion of the poor and was the founder of the Sikh religion.
Leading the festivities on 118th Street and 101st Avenue was Harpreet Singh Toor, a Sikh activist.
“We are here for the unveiling of the Guru Nanak Way,” Singh Toor said to the crowd. “Sikhs have contributed a lot to the city and good things are yet still to come.”
Mohinder Singh, the former president of the Sikh Cultural Society, thanked the speaker for her work in getting the street co-named after Guru Nanak.
“I feel proud and I feel happy,” said Singh, a 37-year resident. “I feel like we accomplished being a permanent part of the United States of America.”
Singh said that it was a great honor to know that he will see Guru Nanak Way on his GPS.
“This is a great gift she has given to us,” Singh added about Adams.
Adams, who has represented the Richmond Hill neighborhood since 2017, called the Sikh community her family and said the group has always graciously welcomed her.
“We are making sure that you are visible in Richmond Hill and visible in your community that you continue to build on a daily basis,” Adams said.
During the ceremony, she acknowledged Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), the first South Asian American to be elected in New York.
“As we embark on this journey down Guru Nanak Way, let us take a moment to remember the life and the teachings of Guru Nanak,” Rajkumar said. “He was born in the year 1469, near Lahore, the home of my ancestors in the great state of Punjab.”
While Rajkumar is also the first Punjabi to be elected to state office, she does not intend to be the last, the assemblywoman said.
“Guru Nanak’s message of universal love, equality and social justice continues to inspire millions of people around the world to this day,” Rajkumar added. “Guru Nanak’s message is timeless because it emphasizes the importance of compassion, humility and unity. It was Guru Nanak himself who said, ‘Before becoming a Muslim, a Hindu, a Sikh or a Christian, let’s become a human first.’”
Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows, Richmond Hill), the lead sponsor of a bill that prohibited discrimination against religious attire and facial hair, important aspects of the Sikh religion, was also in attendance for the April 21 event.
“This community suffered post-9/11 significantly with discrimination,” Weprin said. “The religious garb law applies not just in Queens, not only in New York City, but statewide. No one can be deprived of wearing a beard and turban or their religious dress for religious reasons. This applies to the private sector, as well as the public sector.”
Weprin said as legislators vote on the new lines for the Assembly districts, he intends to continue representing the region.
“I will continue representing this area and be there whenever the Sikh community is in need,” he added. “No matter what religion you are, no matter what group you are with, people will continue to see the sign of the Guru and ask questions. It really symbolizes the entire Sikh community of the city and the state.”
Community Board 9 chairwoman Sherry Algredo, who is of East Indian origin, said she was happy to endorse the resolution for the street co-naming.
“I want to thank the 102nd Precinct for making this event possible by securing the streets for this,” Algredo said. “They are our heroes in blue.”
When Algredo joined CB 9, which fights for the interests for all of or part of Woodhaven, Richmond Hill, Ozone Park and Kew Gardens, the Sikh community welcomed her with open arms.
“I will never forget that,” Algredo added. “So standing here and having the ability to sign a resolution for Guru Nanak, who just celebrated 553 years and going on 554 years ... This was the right thing.”
Jatinder Boparai, president of the Sikh Cultural Society, said he was grateful to be there for the ceremony.
“We really appreciate this,” Boparai said before he prayed ahead of the unveiling of the sign.
