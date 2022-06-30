More than 30 volunteers gathered last Friday to spread awareness and distribute resources to combat recent acts of hate in Richmond Hill.
Led by the Sikh Coalition, the groups gathered at the Sikh Cultural Society gurdwara, near which several bias attacked have occurred in recent months.
“In light of the recent string of attacks against Sikhs in Richmond Hill, we felt it was vital for us to spread awareness and share with community members that they have access to help whenever needed,” said Sikh Coalition Community Development Manager Sahej Preet Singh.
The Sikh Coalition is a national community-based organization that defends Sikh civil liberties and empowers communities.
“We are letting people know that, in the case of a hate crime, it is unfortunate but there are ways to resolve it and solutions available from the city and from our site,” said Singh. “We offer free legal aid, we have pro-bono lawyers on our team and full-time staffers who can guide them in the right direction.”
Volunteers went door-to-door to about 180 different small businesses handing out fliers to hang in the windows that read Queens Stands Against Hate and had a QR code on them that could be scanned for information from numerous organizations working to combat hate and discrimination. That information can be accessed in the coalition’s recent blog post about the event.
They held a similar event after a Sikh cab driver was attacked at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Singh said they targeted small businesses because they have eyes and ears on the ground and many in the Sikh community own the businesses and employ members of the community, too.
“Some business owners who want to be able to respond, what can they do? This is what one can do, take this information, post it and know that there are organizations working on it,” said Hassan Naveed, deputy executive director of the Mayor’s Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes as he visited businesses around 101st Avenue.
He said the QR code is effective within the South Asian communities because many have phones, not computers, and can share the code through channels like WhatsApp.
“Even my mother knows what a QR code is, by the way,” he said.
They also offered tips on personal safety and handed out personal safety alarms provided by Soar Over Hate, a nonprofit that participated and aims to equip people to better protect themselves against anti-Asian hate. The keychain devices produce a loud ringing sound that could ward off an attack and attract help if needed in an emergency.
Kenji Jones, co-president of Soar Over Hate, demonstrated how to use the devices before the team broke and headed out to the streets.
“We were honored to join the Sikh Coalition in Richmond Hill and meet community members where they live with the resources they need,” Jones said in a statement.
“In times like these, it is important for different communities to come together to show solidarity in the fight against hate, discrimination, and bias. None of us should feel like we have to be on our own in the face of bigotry.”
Volunteers also handed out Covid tests and wore shirts with a Punjabi phrase that translates to “without any fear” and “without any hate.”
Other participants included the Baba Makhan Shah Lubana Sikh Center, the Arab American Association of New York, Chhaya Community Development Corp., the New York City Commission of Human Rights, Sadhana, the Caribbean Equality Project, South Queens Women March, the Asian American Federation, the Nonviolent Peaceforce, the Queens Economic Development Corp., Apicha Community Health Center, the Queens Chamber of Commerce and the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs and Community Affairs Unit.
Gurbinder Nagra volunteered after learning about the Sikh Coalition from Japneet Singh, who is running for state Senate District 15.
Nagra was born in Queens but his family moved to Canada and he returned recently on his own. He is living in Jamaica Hills and attends the Richmond Hill gurdwara.
“I think that the community has to do something themselves to like actually help out with the crisis that’s going on because five attacks on elderly Sikh people, it’s way too much ... Not just for Sikh people,” he said. “There’s a bunch of attacks happening on Asians as well over the last year.”
He recalled the hate crime against 70-year-old Nirmal Singh, who was visiting from Canada in early May.
“What if that was my grandfather?” Nagra said.
Aminta Kilawan-Narine, founder of the South Queens Women’s March, also participated. The nonprofit seeks to amplify the diverse voices of women in South Queens.
“I might be Indo-Caribbean and from Guyana but it doesn’t mean that I can’t stand up for South Asian, Punjabi folks who are experiencing hate,” she said.
“As our community grows, we need to have more people standing up for justice.”
“For us as volunteers, we are super committed because this is where we live. These are the streets that raised us ... we have an obligation to make sure that everybody that comes into our neighborhood understands that they can’t bring hate here, that they can’t perpetrate hate here.”
Representatives from Chhaya were in attendance, too.
“We’re here to show our support for the community and solidarity for our community, especially in South Queens,” said Jessica Balgobin, special initiatives director at Chhaya.
“I feel like sometimes it’s neglected,” she said.
