The city’s Jan. 12 presentation on plans to put bus lanes on a two-mile stretch of 21st Street in Astoria appeared to change few if any minds.
Residents who have said in the past that the Department of Transportation is going too far for traffic and pedestrian safety upgrades still thought so. Also unmoved were those who think the DOT’s preferred option does not go far enough.
More than 100 people participated in the virtual meeting at one point or another.
And the DOT still is presenting a plan to remove a lane of traffic in each direction between Hoyt Avenue North and Queens Plaza North as its preferred of three options.
The stretch runs from the approaches to the RFK/Triborough Bridge in the north and the Ed Koch-Queensborough Bridge to the south.
The roadway has been tagged as a bus priority corridor by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, as it is served by the Q66, Q69 and Q100 routes. It also is a Vision Zero priority corridor based on the number of fatal and serious accidents in recent years.
Christopher Hrones, director of strategic transit initiatives for the DOT, said the city prefers bus lanes that run between cars parked at the curb and what would be the lone remaining travel lane in each direction. Concrete extensions, known as bus bulbs, at intersection bus stops would shorten the distance that pedestrians would spend in the street while crossing.
Hrones said those changes would have minimal impact on existing parking, as they would mostly keep buses away from the curb.
He acknowledged that there initially could be traffic backups; and that left turns in many places would be eliminated. Several bus stops would be eliminated in order to speed up each individual bus’ trips. Double-parking by delivery trucks would have to be addressed.
Hrones said that any backups wold eventually thin out over time as people adjusted their behavior, either switching from cars to buses, taking different routes or driving at different times of day.
Many residents were not convinced.
“You can’t have one [traffic] lane on the 21st Street corridor,” said resident Margaret Cooper.
“I have to drive. I can’t take a bike,” said Gloria Maloney. “I know there are people who want everyone to use bicycles, but that is not feasible.”
Maloney also said the elimination of bus stops, particularly near housing projects with a high concentration of senior citizens, would pose a hardship for many.
Hrones reiterated that stops too close together slow buses down, lengthening riders’ trips. He also said that the bus stops proposed for moving or elimination were not chosen at random.
He said, for example, that one stop being eliminated near the Ravenswood Houses is literally on the same block as another one that will remain. Marie Torniali, chairwoman of Community Board 1, said any elimination would adversely impact the elderly and disabled.
Thomas Ryan suspects that traffic tieups could actually lengthen bus rides.
“What is an acceptable time for the [2-mile] trip on 21st? 30 minutes?” he asked. “Traffic will slow down dramatically. People aren’t going to take different routes and they are not going to drive in off hours. Those are wonderful assumptions, but they are not realistic.”
Adam Fisher-Cox, on the other hand, said he wished the city would go further.
“It’s great that you are going to improve the street, a street which overall, we can say isn’t working,” he said.
Raymond Lin said he liked the plan, though he prefers option 3, which would have bus stops on islands separated from the sidewalk by the nonbus travel lane.
Jeffrey Martin said he agrees with most of the plan.
“Something has to be done,” he said. But he also said any plan that is put in place must take into account the impact it will have on Vernon Boulevard, a main north-south artery that runs parallel to 21st Street a few blocks to the west.
“A study can’t be fully understood without looking at Vernon Boulevard and major north-south corridors,” Martin said. “I have some safety concerns.” Other residents expressed concerns over safety in side streets where traffic may be diverted or where drivers may elect to detour.
A draft proposal will be presented in the near future to CB 1’s Transportation Committee.
