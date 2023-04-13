The Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, a nonprofit located in Jamaica, is hosting a symposium on Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens.
The forum will be about advancements in the treatment of sickle cell disease, according to the nonprofit.
Dr. Abena Appiah-Kubi, a faculty member of the Comprehensive Sickle Cell Program at Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center, will discuss the complications of the disease, and Dr. Manu Aygun, of the same medical center, will discuss gene therapy.
Other speakers include Dr. Kenneth Ravlin, chief of the Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, who will discuss current and new therapies for the blood disorder; nurse manager Linda Bulone of NYC Health + Hospital/Queens, who will discuss research on the disease; Dr. John Muthu, director of the Adult Sickle Cell Program at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings, who will discuss upcoming clinical trials; and Yadira Navarro, director of community and stakeholder relations at the New York Blood Center, who will speak about NYBC’s commitment to the sickle cll community and the need for more diverse blood supplies.
Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) is a co-sponsor of the event, which will be held at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens auditorium, located at 82-68 164 St. in Hillcrest. State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) is an event partner. The emcee for the symposium is Trevor Wilkins of 91.5 FM Radio.
To learn more about the Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation call (917) 373-8434 or visit the nonprofit at 108-03 164 Place in Jamaica.
