Southeast Queens residents were left with one less transit option at the start of the new year.
GatewayJFK, the business improvement district covering the area of Springfield Gardens running primarily along Rockaway Boulevard near JFK Airport, announced the suspension of its shuttle service late last month. The organization cited budgetary concerns, low ridership and technological issues for the indefinite hold on the service.
The shuttle ran from the GatewayJFK district to the Downtown Jamaica Long Island Railroad transportation hub. It was made possible by a grant from the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority, matched in part by the BID.
The route was discontinued on Jan. 1.
“To date, GatewayJFK has contributed over $250,000 ... towards developing and providing the GatewayJFK Shuttle service,” the organization said in a statement. “Beyond the challenges that burdened the GatewayJFK Shuttle operations, its cost represented almost 60 percent of the budget, not sustainable without jeopardizing other GatewayJFK programming that support businesses and residents alike.”
Per its website, GatewayJFK has an annual BID budget of $500,000. The statement says the organization is looking into alternative options for supplemental transit services.
The organization with which GatewayJFK partnered to operate the service, Dollaride, says any recent drop in ridership can be attributed to typical holiday season trends. It points to ridership figures from a period between Oct. 17 and Nov. 4 as more representative of a user baseline, when an average of 143.6 people utilized the service each day.
“The route was heavily subsidized by NYS from 2019 to 2022, making it possible for the GatewayJFK Business Improvement District to afford the service as the primary sponsor,” the organization said in a statement. “However, the BID’s $500,000 annual budget could not afford to sponsor the true cost of the route without support from other funding sources. Additionally, ridership alone could not cover the cost of the route without exorbitant fares.”
Dollaride says it lowered the cost of the service from $2 per ride to $1 per ride this past July.
GatewayJFK calls the area it represents a “transit desert,” a notion supported by Borough President Donovan Richards.
“The discontinuance of this important shuttle service is emblematic of the connectivity issues Queens faces as a whole — where entire communities have little to no reliable public transit service, forcing residents and workers to rely on alternate means of getting around,” he said in a statement. “The fact of the matter is that we need significant investment from the MTA to make the transit deserts across this borough a thing of the past.”
Richards says he looks forward to the release of the final proposed Queens Bus Network Redesign later this year, and will work to ensure the needs of areas like Southeast Queens are properly accommodated.
Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park) pointed to previous fare hikes as a potential cause for decreased ridership on the shuttle. Regardless, he says improved transportation options are needed in the area, with the average commuter having a 15 minute walk to the nearest bus station in his 31st Assembly District.
“People are looking for an affordable way to get around the city,” he said. “We’re failing them time and time again, and we have to do better.”
