Borough and city leaders have been paying tribute to former Queens Borough President Claire Shulman, who died Sunday at age 94. She died at home after a bout with cancer. Information on services was not yet available.
Shulman, who served from 1986 to 2002, was the first woman to hold the post. She was deputy borough president under Donald Manes and ascended to the office in 1986 when Manes committed suicide under the shadow of a corruption scandal.
She was elected to fill out Manes’ term later that year and was re-elected in her own right three times in 1989, 1993 and 1997 before being term-limited out of office.
Since then, she served on the board of New York Hospital Queens in Flushing and was president of the Flushing-Willets Point-Corona Local Development Corp., which encouraged the Willets Point redevelopment plan and is now focusing on Downtown Flushing.
She met her husband, Dr. Mel Shulman, while working at Queens Hospital Center, known now as NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens. The couple has three children, Dr. Ellen Baker, Dr. Lawrence Shulman and Kim Shulman, who passed away in 2001. Baker followed her mother as a pioneer, serving as an astronaut with NASA. She spent nearly 700 hours in space between 1989 and 1995 during two flights on the Space Shuttle Atlantis and another on Columbia. Dr. Lawrence Shulman is deputy director for Clinical Services at the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania and director of the Center for Global Cancer Medicine.
Liz Rhoades, longtime managing editor of the Chronicle, remembered Shulman fondly.
“Claire Shulman was a dynamo for Queens,” Rhoades said in an email. “Her countless achievements, including hospital expansion and cultural institutions for the borough, leave her a legacy that can never be duplicated. She was always professional, smart and most of all caring. Queens has lost its greatest booster. I will miss her.”
Shulman’s first civic involvement was as a member of the local planning board in 1968, along with her service as president of the PS 41 Mothers Club. She went to Borough Hall in 1972 as director of community boards.
In an interview in 2013, the Brooklyn native and former nurse told the Chronicle success came from a combination of factors.
“You have to focus; it’s not magic,” Shulman said of running a borough. “The key is to have a good staff and mine was wonderful. We all got satisfaction out of our achievements.”
Shulman also was ready to step up.
“I was doing the budget for many years, so I was well-prepared for taking over,” Shulman said. “I’ve always been interested in government. Manes was interested in politics.”
Queens District Attorney and former Borough President Melinda Katz was a long-time protege.
“I am extremely saddened to hear about the passing of Claire Shulman,” Katz said in statement. “I had the pleasure of working for Claire when she was the Queens Borough President — the first woman to hold the post. She was a trailblazer.”
Katz called Shulman a fierce leader who dedicated her life to bettering the lives of Queens residents and paved the way for women leaders in the borough.
“I was honored to follow in her footsteps as Queens Borough President and owe her a great debt of gratitude for her amazing leadership and profound dedication to public service,” Katz wrote. “Claire was absolutely pivotal to the vibrancy and prosperity of Queens County that we continue to enjoy today. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones as we mourn her passing and celebrate a remarkable life dedicated to bettering the lives of all Queens residents. May she forever rest in peace.”
Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee also honored her predecessor.
“Claire Shulman was larger-than-life,” Lee said in a statement. “She did not waste time, and lived every single minute fully and with purpose. In a borough known for its trailblazers, few have led a life of dedicated public service as robust and as effective as Claire Shulman.”
Lee said Shulman was a force — “an activist at heart and by nature” — who, when thrust unexpectedly into the role, transformed the landscape of the borough.
“You just couldn’t say no to Claire Shulman,” she wrote. “No one loved Queens more than Claire Shulman, and in turn, she was widely respected and deeply loved.
“I will personally miss her counsel and steady voice of reason, especially this year. The Borough of Queens salutes Claire Shulman, and our thoughts are with her children and extended family tonight.” Lee’s office soon will host a tribute to Shulman.
Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) was a longtime fixture in multiple capacities in Shulman’s Borough Hall.
“Just now I received the news of the passing of another dear friend, mentor & hero,” Grodenchik said on Twitter. “[T]he greatest public official of her time. May her memory be for a blessing & and may the example she set inspire others to a life of public service.”
Mayor de Blasio remembered her on Twitter.
“Queens is our largest borough and Claire Shulman made sure every single vice was heard,” he said. “She was a trailblazer, a fearless activist and a quintessential New Yorker. Our hearts are heavy today. She will be truly missed.”
U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) said in a press release that she was devastated at the loss of a friend, mentor and role model.
“Claire absolutely loved the borough that she led for 16 years, and she never stopped fighting for its residents,” Meng said. “She made so many contributions — way too many to mention — that had tremendous and long-lasting impacts on the lives of countless individuals, and she continued working to improve the borough well beyond her service as borough president.
“I spoke with Claire recently and the last thing she said to me was ‘I want to thank you for your excellent work in Washington and tell you how proud I am of you,’” she said. “There is no way to describe how much that meant to me. I am so proud and fortunate to have known her, and I will always hold on to those words.”
Shulman in 2013 told the Chronicle that she is proud of what was achieved on her watch, such as getting more seats for public schools; establishing or improving major cultural institutions in Queens such as the Queens Museum of Art, the Queens Zoo and the New York Hall of Science; and the expanded Queens Hospital Center.
Other accomplishments included $100 million worth of sewers in Southeast Queens, starting the paratransit system, restarting the motion picture industry in Queens and saving the homes of residents who didn’t have the money to stay when landlords converted buildings to co-ops.
And, of course, she was active in politics.
Shulman’s endorsement was actively sought by any Queens Democrat seeking to make headway. She endorsed Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) early on in his successful quest to secure the Democratic nomination for the borough president.
“I lost a good friend last night. Queens lost a true gem,” Richards announced in a series of tweets. “[S]he was there for the entire ride. Yes, in her 90s, she texted me just about every morning to check-in on the campaign ... In true motherly-fashion, she would worry a little too much. When I won the Democratic nomination, she was my first call.”
There was also the last call.
“Last week, she called me to tell me her final goodbye,” Richards wrote. “She had no fear as she prepared for her next journey. I told her I loved her and we shall meet again. She will forever live on through my work and heart. Love always!”
In a 2013 interview Shulman called former Mayor Rudy Giuliani “very cooperative,” saying, “He treated all the boroughs equally and he listened to me.” She also endorsed former Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s brief candidacy for president back in February.
“As the first woman elected as Queens borough president, I know a trailblazer when I see one,” she said.
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) said Shulman was a visionary who never stopped working.
“Two months ago, she lobbied me to support the construction of an affordable housing project in the borough,” Comrie said in an email. “She was always thinking of how to make Queens better for all. Claire was a rare, distinguished individual who will be greatly missed. My prayers are with her family.”
Among the institutions he said Shulman championed were Roy Wilkins Park, York College and countless cultural institutions.
“Claire fought to ensure that the greatness of the beautiful mosaic that is Queens would be recognized and celebrated,” he said.
The Queens Theatre in 1993 renamed its main stage in Shulman’s honor.
“It is impossible to overstate Claire Shulman’s impact on the cultural landscape of Queens,” Taryn Sacramone, the theater’s executive director, said in a press release. “Claire ensured that all Queens families would be able to access world class cultural institutions in their home borough, making the Queens a cultural destination in the process as well.” She said Shulman’s commitment extended beyond ribbon cuttings.
“[S]he was a friend, mentor, patron, and champion to Queens Theatre and others until her passing. I will miss her good advice and also hearing her infectious laugh from a seat in the Shulman Theatre.”
Shulman had few if any regrets in a 2013 interview with the Chronicle.
“I’ve had a good run,” she said. “I’m grateful for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.