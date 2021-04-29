The family of the late Borough President Claire Shulman joined elected officials in Kew Gardens on Monday morning to dedicate Borough Hall with the honorary address of 1 Claire Shulman Way.
Shulman in 1986 became the first woman to serve as Queens borough president, an office she held until 2002.
She was 94 when she passed away last August following a bout with cancer.
The ceremony was hosted by Borough President Donovan Richards, whom Shulman advised before and during his campaign last year. Shulman’s daughter, NASA astronaut Dr. Ellen Baker, and her son, Dr. Lawrence Shulman were in attendance.
Also present was Queens District Attorney and former Borough President Melinda Katz, who was a longtime protege; and City Councilmembers Karen Koslowitz and Barry Grodenchik, both of whom served on Shulman’s staff.
