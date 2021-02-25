Get the popcorn ready.
Movie theaters in the city can open at 25 percent capacity with up to 50 people starting March 5, Gov. Cuomo announced Monday.
Moviegoers must wear masks, socially distance and sit in assigned seats.
Cinemart Cinemas on Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills anticipates reopening April 1.
“Being shut down for one year it takes time to get back our staff, training for cinema safe protocols,” a post on the theater’s Facebook page said Tuesday.
The post also said the theater wants Hollywood to move up some good movies earlier on its release schedule.
Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Entertainment, announced all 13 AMC theaters in the city will reopen March 5. He said since reopening its first theaters in August, nearly 10 million moviegoers nationwide have been welcomed without a single reported Covid case.
“We look forward to welcoming back our New York City guests to the big seats, big sounds and big screens that are only possible at a movie theater,” he said.
Showcase Cinemas announced Tuesday its College Point and Jamaica locations will reopen March 5.
Kew Gardens Cinemas posted Wednesday on Facebook that a reopening date will be announced soon.
Regal Cinemas, which suspended operations in October, did not announce reopening plans. On Jan 5, Regal tweeted, “Big movies are made for the big screen and we plan to open our theaters once NYC and LA allow — we hope this happens by March.”
New York City was second to Los Angeles in box office revenue in 2019.
“New York City is a major market for moviegoing in the U.S., reopening there gives confidence to film distributors in setting and holding their theatrical release dates,” the National Association of Theatre Owners said in a statement.
Theaters closed in the state last March. Cuomo allowed them to reopen on Long Island in October.
Movie theaters received a boost when the Save Our Stages Act, providing grants for arts and entertainment venues, joined the Covid-19 relief bill.
Some theaters, including Cinemart Cinemas and Kew Gardens Cinemas, thanked Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) with messages on their marquees.
Cuomo also announced expanded guidelines for nursing home visitations Monday.
For counties with Covid positivity rates between 5 and 10 percent on a seven-day rolling average, the state will require visitors to get a rapid test 72 hours in advance.
For counties with Covid positivity rates below 5 percent, no testing is required but it is still encouraged.
If an area if over 10 percent, visitors are not allowed except for compassionate care visits. In all counties, if a guest has had both Covid vaccine shots within 90 days, a test is not required.
Elder care facilities must be Covid-free for 14 days in order to accept visitors.
Last Wednesday, Cuomo announced indoor family entertainment centers, such as arcades, trampoline parks and laser tag facilities, can reopen March 26 at 25 percent capacity. Outdoor amusement parks can return in April and summer camps can resume in June.
