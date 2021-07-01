When Superstorm Sandy hit the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge in 2012, it caused a breach of the border around the manmade freshwater West Pond, alarming bird watchers who wondered whether the internationally renowned bird migration hub would ever be the same.
In June, the Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Park Conservancy broke ground on a project aimed at permanently putting those fears to rest.
Though in 2017 National Parks Service did build the border on the south side of the pond and restored the habitat for the birds, erosion has continued along the breach at a pace which alarmed environmentalists and caught the attention of the JBRPC.
In May 2019, the JBRPC created its own design for the south pond border. The nonprofit was started by Mayor Bloomberg to act as a third-party steward to the 10,000 acres of public parkland controlled by the city, state and National Park Service throughout Jamaica Bay and the Rockaways.
At the beginning of June, the conservancy began the new phase of development along the southern border, constructing what it calls “a living shoreline.”
The project, which will close much of the West Pond loop trail through August, will build up a sandy shoreline along the southern section of the pond and reinforce it with plantings and a breakwater system made of bags of oyster shells.
“This project will create acres of new habitat at the refuge while enhancing and protecting West Pond and the beloved loop trail,” Alex Zablocki, JBRPC’s executive director wrote in a statement
Last Friday, the Chronicle stopped by the construction site to observe as dump trucks bring in load after load of the total 44,000 cubic yards of sand to create nearly nine acres of new marsh habitat. In order to reinforce the new shoreline from erosion and build more marshland for birds, the project will also add 200,000 new native plants and use other natural erosion materials like recycled trees and biodegradable logs in the construction.
In addition to building up the West Pond’s southern shoreline, the restoration project will build a new outfall for the pond — a manmade water duct that the National Park Service can use to lower the level of the fresh water in the pond to create mudflats that encourage migrating birds to land there.
“Think of Jamaica Bay as like a big gas station. So on the flyway they’re stopping here to get energy and continue on their journey,” Zablocki told the Chronicle.
Without a closed border around the pond, it stops being a freshwater pond and loses its attraction to many migrating birds. Zablocki said that the need to reinforce the shoreline to stop it from being breached by future storms extends beyond damage from Sandy. Prior to 2012, the southern border of the pond had already seen high levels of erosion, leaving it vulnerable. Zablocki said a 1974 boundary map of the shoreline shows a large bar of sand that’s been lost in the intervening half-century.
Funding for the project was made possible through private donations and $4 million from the city’s nitrogen settlement fund, a 2008 agreement that Bloomberg made that set aside $15 million for wetlands projects in Jamaica Bay after activists launched a lawsuit against the city for nitrogen loading in the area.
After the JBRPC created its initial design for the project, environmentalists, such as Dan Mundy Jr., of the Jamaica Bay Ecowatchers, who negotiated with Bloomberg on the original nitrogen settlement agreement, stepped in and worked with elected officials to make sure that the city use the funds on the project.
“Multiple bureaucratic hurdles were overcome by the direct and consistent assistance of Assemblymember [Stacey Pheffer] Amato who chaired a monthly task force on this effort. Her efforts and those of Senator [Joe] Addabbo helped to streamline this process, cut red tape and make this concept a reality!” wrote Mundy Jr. in a statement.
