The Queens Center mall hastily reopened last Wednesday without fanfare after a six-month shutdown.
Gov. Cuomo announced Sept. 3 that New York City malls and casinos across the state, including Resorts World Casino in South Ozone Park, would be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity starting Sept. 9.
That was good news for Macerich, the company that operates the mall, which had been closed by the state since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that also meant the company had less than a week to prepare.
“We found out the same time as everyone else, when the governor announced it,” said a Macerich spokeswoman.
Faced with the need to hire new staff and restock inventory on short notice, about 25 percent of the mall’s 128 stores were not able to open when the mall did last Wednesday.
Last Saturday, two days after the reopening, the signs of startup were still evident.
The gates on the popular Pink clothing store were still down, though it was clear to see the workers were restocking its shelves for a Monday opening.
At the Lego store, a manager was conducting orientation for new clerks behind locked glass doors.
Masks are required to enter the Elmhurst mall and signs abound urging social distancing and observing the specific doors for entrance and exiting.
Benches and chairs in the public areas have been removed, making harder for people to linger in the mall after their shopping is done.
Security has been increased — though by how much, the mall operators decline to say — and extra housekeeping staff has been hired to routinely disinfect door handles and handrails.
The big question is when — and if — the crowds will return.
The stores get to set the number of shoppers each will allow in at one time. And some stores had substantial lines outside waiting to enter.
The line outside Hollister, the clothing store that specializes in teen and young adult clothing, was 40 people or so long.
It was a 10-minute wait to get into the Disney Store at midday.
But it was easy to maintain social distancing in the mall’s long walkways, and spaces in the parking garage were plentiful last weekend.
“It’s nice to come back,” said Mary Provenzano, an Ozone Park mom who stood with her two children waiting to get into the Footlocker for Kids store. “They were going crazy in the house and this was a good place to bring them.”
In the age of Amazon, the future of mall shopping was already being threatened. It is an ominous trend especially for central Queens, home to Rentar Plaza, The Shops at Atlas Park, Rego Center and the Queens Place mall, as well as Queens Center.
Empty space in Rentar Plaza where Toys ‘R’ Us and Kmart used to be is now being converted into fulfillment centers for Amazon.
Just last week, Century 21, the discount clothes chain that is one of the largest tenants in Rego Center, declared bankruptcy and announced it will be closing all its stores for good.
A new report out last month from Coresight Research estimated that 25 percent of the nation’s roughly 1,000 malls will close over the next three to five years. The pandemic has simply hastened the process, it said.
At nearly 1 million square feet of retail space, Queens Center is the biggest mall in the borough. Because of its location in such a heavily populated area, it ranks among the most profitable on a square-foot basis in the country.
Judging from its experience reopening Green Acres mall in Valley Stream, LI, which Macerich also owns, a company spokeswoman said it takes “several weeks” for business to get back to normal.
