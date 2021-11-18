During their monthly report on crime stats in the 104th Precinct on Nov. 10, members of Community Board 5 had an active discussion on shoplifting.
And while commercial corridors and The Shops at Atlas Park were mentioned in general, the grand larceny incident nearly seven hours earlier at the Ulta Beauty store at Atlas Park was apparently not well-known enough to board members in general, to be mentioned specifically.
According to police, a man entered the store at about 12:50 p.m. and began placing pricey items such as perfume and cologne into a camouflage backpack. He then left the store without paying for the items and fled in an unknown direction in a gray Toyota.
The value of the items taken is believed to be about $1,800.
Deputy Inspector Louron Hall, commanding officer of the 104th Precinct, told the Chronicle he visited the store personally and spoke with management. He said no customers or store personnel were hurt in the incident.
Hall said shoplifting has become a problem recently in the precinct.
“A lot of them have been grand larcenies,” he said. “We’re telling the stores to try and get us as much information as possible. Call in descriptions, the suspect’s body type. Did they flee on a bicycle? In a vehicle? Call 911 and get that information to us as quickly as possible.”
Police have increased their presence at Atlas, he said, and the precinct is working with mall management and the stores.
Officer Michael Berish of the precinct’s Community Affairs Unit reaffirmed the inspector’s take during CB 5’s virtual meeting.
He said first, that while shoplifting has been problematic, grand larcenies as a whole — the Ulta theft already has been classified as one — are down in the precinct.
And he said crimes coming under the umbrella heading of shoplifting are not just a problem in New York City.
“It’s happening everywhere,” Berish said. “Out west a lot of big companies are shutting down stores because of shoplifting. We could go to every chain store around the city. Every one of them is a victim of shoplifting.”
Police sources told the Chronicle that shoplifting is prosecuted by the Queens District Attorney’s Office, though that is not always the case elsewhere.
In San Francisco, for example, District Attorney Chesa Boudin has declined to prosecute thefts under $950 in value. Some national chain stores have closed numerous locations in the city because of losses, including two drug stores this week.
Just cross the river in Manhattan, District Attorney-elect Alvin Bragg has vowed not to pursue thefts under $250 once he takes office on Jan. 1.
Vincent Arcuri, chairman of CB 5, pointed out in the meeting that large stores have their own security staff and protocols in place. Berish reiterated that the precinct works closely with businesses of all sizes not just after the fact but on crime prevention.
In a separate matter, Hall said the precinct still is investigating an Oct. 31 incident at the mall in which three people had their bicycles stolen in a robbery. One of the victims also was assaulted.
