The CVS pharmacy chain and Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) on Wednesday discussed security concerns that the councilman passed along last week after receiving numerous complaints about shoplifting at three stores in his district.
Holden, in a June 28 letter to CVS President and CEO Karen Lynch, listed a number of concerns brought to his attention, including that employees fail “to engage with criminals involved in retail theft and often neglect to report such incidents to local authorities unless they escalate into more severe crimes, such as armed robbery.”
The councilman said he believes that to be “a grave mistake,” one that would only incentivize criminals and pose a risk to both shoppers and CVS personnel.
Holden included a list of three things he would like to see, including:
• enhanced security measures, including “robust security systems,” including surveillance cameras, alarms and trained security personnel, to deter criminal activity and ensure the safety of employees and customers;
• collaboration with area authorities, including a strong working relationship with the 104th Precinct, which Holden said could lead to faster apprehension and prosecution of offenders; and
• a public awareness program in the community to educate customers and employees about the consequences of retail theft.
Holden also included a copy of a petition with more than 90 signatures from concerned residents.
In an email from CVS on Wednesday morning, a company spokeswoman said officials planned to reach out to Holden to address his concerns.
“Retail crime is a challenge to the entire industry and we work closely with law enforcement on this issue,” she said. “The safety of our customers and employees is a top priority and we have security measures in place to deter or prevent theft and to keep our stores safe places to work, shop and fill prescriptions.”
The statement also said that CVS stores in Queens contact law enforcement to report incidents and employ a local full-time retail theft expert who works closely with the NYPD in the borough, “which has led to numerous arrests.”
She said CVS has cooperated with District Attorney Melinda Katz’s office in Queens to successfully prosecute multiple offenders, and that more than 100 arrests of shoplifters at the store have been made citywide this year.
She said the company participates in a number of state, city and federal initiatives to combat organized retail crime and a link to a New York Post article on May 26 about state Attorney General Letitia James’ office cracking a multimillion-dollar retail fencing operation.
Holden’s office, reached Wednesday to confirm CVS’s outreach offer, said a conference call would be held on Wednesday with details expected to be available today, July 6.
In the petition, which states the signatures were collected in the first half of June, shoppers sought “concrete steps” that the company will take to allay their concerns.
“We, the undersigned, are deeply concerned about the escalating issue of retail theft at our local CVS stores in Maspeth,” the petition starts, before going into concerns that the chain is not doing enough, and fear that there is not enough cooperation with law enforcement.
In a related matter, the 104th Precinct reported that shoplifting complaints are down in the precinct year-to-date through July 2 compared to 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2018. The Chronicle first learned of the decrease in an email from the 104th Precinct Community Council.
“Deputy Inspector [Kevin] Coleman and the 104th Precinct would like to inform you that shoplifting within our confines has decreased 31 percent as of July 2, 2023 as compared to 2022,” said the press release from 104th Precinct Community Affairs Officer Dilsia Bonilla. “We can attribute this significant reduction to our hardworking staff and our outstanding community partnerships.”
The precinct reported 201 shoplifting complaints as of July 2, compared with 306 this time last year.
There were 282 reported incidents by this time in 2021; 248 in 2020; and 253 in 2018. Figures for 2019 were not included in the press release.
