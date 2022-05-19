Migdalia Ortega, 51, was shot to death and a neighbor seriously wounded in their Ridgewood apartment building on May 9.
On the morning of May 11 the man police were looking for in Ortega’s death was found dead on a Brooklyn Street of a suspected suicide; and later that afternoon a 17-year-old Maspeth High School student was shot in the arm across the street from the building.
And within a few hours violent crime was the subject of a lengthy discussion at the monthly meeting of Community Board 5.
“There is a gang problem here,” said District Manager Gary Giordano in a recording of the meeting available on YouTube. “Police are there most days at dismissal.”
Giordano quoted 104th Precinct brass as saying the gunfire outside the high school was the third shooting in the precinct in a four-week, or 28-day, period. Published reports say the victim may not have been the intended target.
Kathy Masi, co-chair of the board’s Education Committee, said she would like CB 5 officials to arrange a meeting with the superintendent of high schools for Queens North, which includes District 24, to discuss the problem.
“There’s been one for a while now,” Masi said.
The Department of Education did not respond to requests for comment on the gang issue.
Two males reportedly were going by on a scooter when the school shooting occurred, and two people were picked up and questioned by police before being released. It is not clear if the 15-year-old subsequently charged with attempted murder and other crimes was one of them.
Giordano also said while major crime except murders were up year-to-date in the 104th, most also still are down exponentially from the days of record crime in the city, when he began his job. NYPD CompStat figures reported no murders in the 104th through the day before Ortega was killed.
“Crime is down 80.59 percent from 29 years ago,” Giordano said. “It’s down 6.5 percent from 12 years ago ... In 1990 there were 11 murders in the precinct. There were 19 in 1993. There were two in 2021.”
In other CB 5 business, Masi and board member Dmytro Fedkowski urged leadership to make some kind of appeal to Schools Chancellor David Banks on behalf of longtime District 24 School Superintendent Madeline Chan. They expressed concern that Chan might be caught up in efforts by Banks to replace district superintendents [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
The board also heard a presentation from an attorney representing the Animal Clinic of Queens at 78-46 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village. Dr. Robert Thomas is attempting to stack two apartments atop his one-story business for the use of his staff.
“Many times, Dr. Thomas and his staff give overnight care to animals,” said attorney Richard Lobel of Sheldon Lobel, a prominent Manhattan firm specializing in land use matters.
“This would allow access, 24-hour access,” Lobel said. Thomas is seeking a zoning map amendment that would allow the construction. It also would bring the clinic, which is a legal nonconforming use as presently zoned, into conformity.
The clinic has been in business for more than 30 years. The building sits on the southwest corner of Metropolitan Avenue and 79th Street. Renderings showing views from both the front and the 79th Street side show the addition set well back from the front of the building with a smaller setback from the rear of the structure.
Lobel said the front setback was deliberately chosen so as to not block second-floor windows in the building next door, which Thomas does not own but which also would come under the proposed map change.
The request was forwarded to the Land Use Committee.
