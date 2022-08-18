What a difference a day — and some publicity — can make in City Hall.
The attorney representing two men who were shot outside the former Umbrella Hotel in Kew Gardens in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day 2021 told the Chronicle Tuesday evening that the city’s Law Department had finally filed a response to her clients’ claim against the city, former Mayor Bill de Blasio, the NYPD and others.
The filing took place just over 24 hours after both a story in the New York Post on the lawsuit which was filed last March; and an email from the Chronicle asking the Law Department for comment on attorney Ellie Silverman’s intention to ask the court for a default verdict based on the city’s not filing the required response to her original summons in a timely manner.
Shamel Bennett and Rukheem Cummings, waiting in their car for a friend to attend a function at the hotel, were shot during a dispute between two groups. Robert Williams, 20, of Rosedale, was killed in the gunfire.
Respondents in the lawsuit also include The Umbrella Hotel and Force Realty, which owned the site. The 22-page suit cites months of protests from civic groups, elected officials, community board members and members of the general public in asserting that the city knew the hotel had become a danger — there had been another incident of gunfire four months earlier — and did not act in a timely fashion to shut it down.
The city finally did so on Jan. 8, 2021.
As outlined in the complaint, the Chronicle for months quoted officials including District Attorney Melinda Katz, Assemblymen Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) and Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) and former Forest Hills Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz as they called for the city to act.
The suit also alleges that after responding to the scene, police appeared to be more interested in questioning Bennett and Cummings than in getting them medical help.
Cummings, Silverman said, required immediate surgery for a gunshot wound to his leg. She said doctors also have only been able to remove about 85 percent of the glass shards from a shattered window that entered one eye. Bennett was shot in the arm, and surgeons were not able to remove the bullet.
Silverman said he has keloid scars, comprised of thick, raised irregular scar tissue.
“They were pretty significant injuries,” she said. “Neither of them has full range of motion back,” she said.
Silverman said while she originally served the hotel and Forge Realty through the New York Secretary of State’s Office, she is looking for an extension to also do so through both entities’ attorneys, but that this had no bearing on the city responding to the complaint by required deadlines.
“Hopefully this will shine a light and impress upon the city, once again, the urgency that’s needed,” she said. “That’s almost ironic considering that this whole lawsuit is about how they had a lack of urgency.”
The Chronicle emailed the Law Department at 3:31 p.m. on Monday seeking comment on Silverman’s assertions, and at 12:44 on Tuesday received an email saying that there would be no comment as the suit still is ongoing.
At 3:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Silverman emailed the Chronicle saying that the city had “just finally” responded to the suit.
