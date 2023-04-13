He took his shot, but it was all he had.
That may be what saved Officer Brett Boller’s life.
When a man fired one round at Boller during a struggle last Wednesday in Jamaica, it was the only bullet he had in the gun, according to court documents. The shooter, alleged to be Devin Spraggins, 22, variously of Jamaica, Queens Village and the Bronx, had dropped a magazine with 15 bullets in it as he ran, a detective said in a sworn statement in the criminal complaint filed in the case.
Only after that did Boller, also 22, catch up with him and take a bullet to the hip.
Retired NYPD Sgt. Joseph Giacalone, an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former Queens resident, said the shooter’s lack of rounds made all the difference in the incident.
“His not having the ability to fire more than one round definitely puts the officer in a better position in regards to his life,” Giacalone said. “But unfortunately, we don’t always get that lucky.”
The incident occurred a little after 3:20 p.m. last Wednesday, officials said during a press briefing that day at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
It began with an argument on a bus, NYPD Chief of Detectives Essig told the press during the briefing, given by him, Mayor Adams, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch.
The driver, who was headed eastbound on Jamaica Avenue near 161st Street, flagged down two officers assigned to the 103rd Precinct’s Field Training Unit, and told them a man was arguing with another passenger over a seat, Essig said. When the officers approached the bus, the man got out and a slight struggle ensued, the chief said. The man, alleged to be Spraggins, pushed the officers away and fled northbound on 161st Street.
What Essig did not say at the time, but court documents later revealed, was that he allegedly dropped the magazine at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 161st Street.
Boller caught up with him in front of 90-23 161 St., Essig said, and a struggle ensued, with the perpetrator firing one shot that hit the officer in the right hip. Boller’s partner, Officer Anthony Rock, also 22, fired two rounds at the man. But the man fled up 161st and then westbound on 88th Street into a parking garage. There he took off a black bubble jacket, orange sweatshirt and mask he had been wearing, and left the garage in a white T-shirt and black pants. He was last seen at 161st Street and Hillside Avenue.
But within 30 hours, police arrested Spraggins.
Speaking at a briefing Friday morning at the 103rd Precinct, Essig said police arrested him at a residence on Bronx Boulevard in the Bronx last Thursday night. Spraggins is a transient who bounced around, Essig said, and lived on 93rd Avenue in Jamaica but also spent time at a home on 215th Street in Queens Village, as well as the Bronx.
The Queens Village house is where he went after the shooting, the chief said, before he continued on to the Bronx.
Officers with a number of bureaus carried out the investigation to identify and find Spraggins.
“I think any police officer just feels that rush to get out there and help and do what they can, and in this case particularly the amazing work the Detectives Bureau did and the Force Investigation [Division] to put this together in such a short period of time,” he said. “It’s difficult to describe an incident when you hear ‘officer shot.’ There’s just so many emotions that go through you when that happens.”
Essig noted that Boller’s father is NYPD Inspector Don Boller, with whom he said he has worked for 15 years. He said he had spoken last Thursday night with the elder Boller, who was not surprised to learn of the quick arrest and has his attention focused on his son’s recovery.
Police recovered a 9 mm pistol that forensics investigators would check to see if it matches up with a shell casing found at the scene of the shooting, he said.
The Queens District Attorney’s Office, however, said on Monday that the gun was not the one used in the shooting.
Spraggins was charged with two counts of attempted murder in the first degree; two counts of attempted murder in the second degree; two counts of assault in the first degree; aggravated assault of a police officer; two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; menacing a police officer; and obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree.
If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison on each of the attempted murder counts. He was held without bail.
On Friday, Sewell started off the briefing and said Boller is recovering. She also praised investigators for their quick work on the case.
The NYPD press office said on Friday afternoon that Boller’s condition was stable. On Tuesday, Lt. John Jata of the 103rd Precinct told the Chronicle that Boller is in good spirits and getting better by the day [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
At last Thursday’s briefing, Sewell said Boller joined the force last July and was assigned to the 103rd Precinct “three months ago today.”
“He was where our communities tell us they want their officers to be, standing a foot post,” the commissioner said. “He was flagged down by a community member who needed help. He was taking police action. Then he was shot.”
Before turning it over to Adams and Essig, she added, “I want to thank the staff here at Jamaica Hospital, Dr. Katherine McKenzie and the team here for their excellent care of our officers.”
Adams, a former police captain, said he had spoken with the officer’s parents. His mother, Adams said, recalled how the mayor told graduating officers at her son’s Police Academy commencement ceremony that his own mother “exhaled for the first time” after he retired.
“She’s still holding her breath,” Adams said of the young cop’s mother. “Her child was on our street to protect the children of our cities and their families. We cannot thank them enough. And that question mark that some people have when you talk about ensuring we provide for our officers, today that gunshot straightened it to an exclamation point. This is why they place their lives on the line for us.”
A fundraiser to assist Boller has been launched on fundthefirst.com, a site dedicated to charity efforts for law enforcement officers, other first responders, members of the military and teachers. The organizer is Law Enforcement Officers Weekend, which says on the page that the fundraiser is the only official one for Boller, approved by his family.
“This morning, April 7th, Brett woke up and is doing well,” the organizers say on the page. “However, he has to have a secondary surgery tomorrow to remove a blood clot.
“Brett has a very long road of recovery ahead of him. He comes from a law enforcement family and is following in his fathers footsteps. Let’s help take care of Brett and his family by raising as much money as possible to help cover unexpected costs and anything they’ll need. Let’s show them what the Thin Blue Line is made of!”
The effort had raised more than $21,000 by late Wednesday afternoon, with a goal of $30,000, reduced from an original goal of $250,000.
Spraggins, Essig said on Friday, has no arrest record. That is often not the case for someone charged with a shooting.
“It’s certainly unusual in that the first time he’s been arrested it’s for trying to kill a cop,” Giacalone said. “That’s just off-the-charts crazy.”
