After decades of empty promises, flood relief projects have finally begun taking Southeast Queens by storm; while backers of senior centers and charter schools and opponents of a Belmont Park arena hoped to fight government with similar success.

Richard Brown died after serving as Queens District Attorney for 28 years; and the Democratic primary to replace him seemed at times to go on almost as long.

January

In the 1960s, Steve Blank graduated from Martin Van Buren High School, “voted the least likely to succeed out of a class of 1,000.” On Jan. 8 the Silicon Valley startup business mogul returned to the school for the first time in 50 years to speak with students during a televised talk.

The city’s Fair Fares program offering discount-priced MetroCards kicked off with 30,000 recipients citywide.

A budget dispute between President Trump and Congress resulted in a government shutdown, though many workers at John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia airports, such as air traffic controllers and agents for the Transportation Safety Administration and Customs and Border Protection, were required to work with no pay.

Baltimore white supremacist James Jackson pleaded guilty to killing Jamaica native Timothy Caughman, 66, by running him through with a sword on the West Side of Manhattan. He confessed to coming to New York to kill black men, and would be sentenced to life in prison with no hope of parole in February.

Brown announced on Jan. 9 that he would not seek re-election as DA due to his health.

Residents and politicians from Eastern Queens attended a hearing in Nassau County to air their concerns about the potential negative impacts for the borough if a planned pro hockey and concert arena were to be approved along with a hotel and shopping complex on the grounds of Belmont Park, located just across the Cross Island Parkway.

Ruth Andrade, 84, was killed on Jan. 16 in a house fire on 91st Avenue in Jamaica. Three more fires would kill four more people in the next three weeks. On Jan. 31, The Door Restaurant in South Jamaica and the 113th Precinct hosted a dinner for more than a dozen people who had been driven from their homes in the previous month by fires.

Garfield Towler was named chairman of the 113th Precinct Community Council on Jan. 22. He replaced Karen Clements, who resigned after three years in the post.

Kim Williams of the Bronx, who masterminded an acid attack on the Rev. Alexandra Dyer of St. Albans in 2015 to stop her from investigating an embezzlement scheme at a Long Island City nonprofit, was sentenced to 17 years in prison, Her accomplice, Jerry Mohammed of Troy, NY, would be sentenced to 17 years in February.

February

A half-dozen elected officials from Eastern and Southeast Queens gathered at the Long Island Rail Road’s Jamaica Station on Feb. 1 to call attention to the lack of details on forthcoming congestion-pricing legislation which in 2020 will charge tolls for those driving into Midtown or Downtown Manhattan.

Candace Prince-Modest, a member of the NAACP since 2007, was sworn in as the new president of the civil rights organization’s Jamaica Branch. Among those in attendance was Hazel Dukes, the NAACP’s New York State Conference president.

A panel of criminal justice and youth advocacy experts led by Queens Supreme Court Justice Cheree Buggs drew a crowd of nearly 200 people to the New Jerusalem Baptist Church in South Jamaica on Feb. 18 for a discussion of the state’s evolving Raise the Age legislation. The laws grant the courts leeway to steer some criminal complaints against 16- and 17-year-olds away from adult criminal proceedings.

Sterling Jones, 23, was seriously hurt in a stabbing attack in Jamaica’s Baisley Park Houses on Feb. 8. The attack led to residents, including Jones’ mother, calling for more police presence at the complex during an NYPD Build the Block meeting on Feb. 13.

The Explorers Post at the NYPD’s 105th Precinct brought home hardware at the annual Explorers recognition dinner in the Bronx on Feb. 21. Tariq Nizam won Explorer of the Year, while Youth Officer Carlton Epps received Advisor of the Year.

Democratic Brooklyn Councilman Jumaane Williams won the Feb. 26 special election for public advocate, a post that opened up after Letitia James was elected as New York State’s attorney general.

The board at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Feb. 27 to vote to retain a base fare of $2.75 for bus and subway rides, but also to eliminate the bonuses that came with putting $5.50 or more on a MetroCard at any one time. Prices of weekly and monthly cards would go up in April. Tolls at the Throgs Neck and Whitestone bridges, the Queens Midtown Tunnel and other MTA river crossings increased to $9.50 for those without E-ZPasses in March.

The Chronicle commemorated Black History Month by honoring Community Board 12 Chairwoman Rene Cheatham-Hill and Association of Minority Enterprises of New York President James Heyliger — also a member of CB 12 — in a ceremony on Feb. 28 in Jamaica.

March

Officers in the NYPD’s 105th Precinct ,from some of the greener rookies up to the commander, Inspector Neteis Gilbert, donned aprons to join students at the Merrick Academy in Laurelton on March 8 to make pizza in a program called “Cooking With Kids.”

Tighani Jones, 8, of Springfield Gardens became the sixth person in Southeast Queens to die in a house fire in a 10-week span when a blaze swept through his family’s home on 160th Street on March 10. The fire would be determined to be accidental. Smoke detectors in the house were not working.

U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) formally took over as chairman of the Queens County Democratic party on March 11. He replaced longtime party boss and former Congressman Joe Crowley.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, keeping a promise made to Southeast Queens, opened the JFK Redevelopment Community Information Center on Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica on March 15. The office is a resource center connected with the $13 billion redevelopment of John F. Kennedy International Airport. Among its purposes is to serve as a point of reference for residents and community groups with concerns over the redevelopment; and to assist residents and eligible businesses interested in securing employment, contracts and business concession opportunities.

After decades of Southeast Queens being ignored by the city when it came to flood control, Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) in March told the Chronicle that Mayor de Blasio’s promised $1.9 billion infrastructure initiative stood at 43 water, storm sewer and drainage projects either completed, under construction or advanced to the design process in community districts 12 and 13.

In a Sunday session on March 31, the state Legislature approved a bill that will prohibit supermarkets and other retailers in New York from providing most single-use plastic bags starting March 1, 2020.

The legislation allows counties and cities to opt in to a 5-cent fee on paper bags; 40 percent of the revenue would support local programs to buy reusable bags for low- and fixed-income consumers, and 60 percent of the revenue would support the state’s Environmental Protection Fund.

The City Council approved sharp increases in fines for drivers of 18-wheelers who park illegally in the city’s residential neighborhoods. Sponsored by Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) and co-sponsored by every member of the Queens delegation and others, the law increased first-time ticket fines from $250 to $400; and increased it from $500 to $800 for a second offense within six months.

April

Cuomo and the state Legislature announced a deal on the long-awaited congestion-pricing plan on April 1. With details still to be worked out, the state set into motion a law that will charge a toll for vehicles driving into Midtown or Downtown Manhattan, with the money ostensibly earmarked for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The Nourish Spot, a health food restaurant on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard founded by South Jamaica businesswoman Dawn Kelly, was named Microbusiness of the Year by the New York district office of the U.S. Small Business Administration. To be eligible, a company must have been in business at least one year and employ fewer than five people.

Ernest Broadnax, 80, of St. Albans, was extradited to Virginia to face two counts of murder and one of rape in the 1973 killings of Pennsylvania teenagers Lynn Seethaler and Janice Pietropola, who were found murdered in a Virginia Beach motel while on vacation.

Mayor de Blasio on April 11 signed an executive order banning the purchase by city agencies of single-use plastic foodware. It will take full effect by year’s end, with the hope of eliminating more than 1 million pounds of plastic per year from the city’s waste stream.

LIRR President Phil Eng personally toured the Laurelton Station on April 11 with members of the Federated Blocks of Laurelton and area elected officials, who still are seeking an elevator at the stop that has been rebuilt four times since it opened in 1907. Eng said it will come down to finding money in the capital budget.

Four days later, on April 15, officials with NYC Transit and the MTA Bus Co. appeared before the Borough Board — composed of the leaders of all 14 community boards in Queens and its City Council delegation — to discuss a yearlong study aimed at a comprehensive overhaul of bus service throughout the borough. MTA officials said some routes have not been changed in 40 years or more though neighborhoods and demographics have been drastically altered. The aim is to modify routes that are underperforming, redundant or compete with subway lines.

Two police officers and a civilian were injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica on April 12. The officers were in a marked car responding to a police emergency with lights on and their siren going. None of the injuries were serious.

Officers Brandon Rios and Michael Demarino of the NYPD’s 105th Precinct were credited with saving the life of a baby boy after responding to a call for a child who had stopped breathing. They performed CPR to revive the child and later visited the boy, named Brandon, in his hospital room.

The Democratic debate for Queens district attorney in St. Albans on April 27 marked a turning point. Where up to that point there had been little more than degrees of disagreement, the debate at the Robert Ross Johnson Family Life Center saw most of the contenders train their fire for the first time on Borough President Melinda Katz, the frontrunner and endorsed Democratic Party candidate.

The New York Jets selected Blessaun Austin, a cornerback from Rutgers who played his high school football at Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights, in the sixth round of the National Football League draft.

May

Brown, the tough-as-nails prosecutor who served as Queens district attorney for 28 years, died at age 86 on May 3. He had been in failing health for years and had only recently announced that he intended to retire on June 1. Brown was first appointed by Gov. Mario Cuomo in 1991 to replace John Santucci. Even those who criticized Brown for his hardball law and order tactics would pay respectful tributes to him at his passing. More than 1,000 people including mayors, police commissioners and judges in their robes attended his funeral.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill met with residents at a town hall-style meeting at the Queens Central Library in Jamaica on May 6, in a forum organized by Councilman Richards. O’Neill spent two hours taking questions from the audience with no topics out of bounds. Residents questioned him on matters ranging from evolving marijuana arrest policies to how the department intended to handle complaints of loud music at neighborhood parties in the approaching summer.

Martin Pereira of Valley Stream was charged with murder for allegedly killing his daughter, Zoey, 3, in South Jamaica on May 8 by strapping her into her car seat and chaining the doors shut before setting the vehicle on fire. He allegedly used gasoline and propane tanks. Pereira had been involved in a custody battle with Zoey’s mother, Cherone Coleman.

The Chronicle celebrated Mother’s Day on May 9 by honoring four mothers and leaders from the Southeast Queens Community. The honorees were Yvonne Reddick, district manager of Community Board 12; Hazel Benn, recognized for her longtime volunteer work with Grace Episcopal Church in Jamaica; Michelle Keller, the Transportation Committee chairwoman of CB 12 and a board member for 27 years; and Alecia Jones, founder of New Beginnings Center of Hope, which assists women who have unintended pregnancies.

Elected officials in Queens went on the warpath when the de Blasio administration announced its intention to close 12 senior citizen centers or clubs operated by the New York City Housing Authority and merge them with facilities at other sites. Four of the sites were in Queens, including the Baisley Park Houses and the Shelton Houses in Jamaica. Mayor de Blasio said the centers were underused or substandard, though Council members pointed to one in Astoria that would be closed shortly after completion of a $500,000 renovation. The Queens contingent had the full backing of Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) and the Council’s influential Black, Latino and Asian Caucus. The matter would be settled in budget negotiations.

Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) admitted to sexually harassing a female staffer by inappropriate comments and other means. While he remained in office, he did relinquish his chairmanship of the Parks and Recreation Committee and was required to undergo training.

Motown legend Martha Reeves gave a talk at the Black Spectrum Theatre in Jamaica on May 10, discussing her life and career in the music business. The appearance was a rescheduling of an event canceled in January due to bad weather.

The Chapin Home for the Aging in Jamaica celebrated its 150th anniversary of providing for the city’s elderly on May 31. Ceremonies included recognition of seven residents who had reached their 100th birthdays, with the oldest at 105.

June

Marcia Keizs announced on June 3 that she would be stepping down after 14 years as president of York College effective Aug. 31. Keizs remained in the CUNY system, returning to the classroom.

Bartlett Dairy on June 13 received its final approvals from the city to build a distribution center in Springfield Gardens near John F. Kennedy International Airport that also will serve as the new Queens headquarters for the company’s dairy, food and paper products business. The 54,000-square-foot complex is expected to employ 16 people when it is completed in 2020.

A Brooklyn teenager was charged with murder on June 13 in the Dec. 23 fire that killed two men in Jamaica. Kahj Woods, then 17, was accused of setting the blaze that killed David Hawkins, 64, and John Wigfall, 86, in their apartment on 150th Street.

A fire on June 16 caused heavy damage to St. Pius X Church in Rosedale. An investigation by the FDNY determined the fire to have been accidental, caused by electrical wiring in the area of the church’s altar.

The commanding officer of the NYPD’s 105th Precinct was promoted to the rank of inspector in a ceremony at 1 Police Plaza on June 27. Inspector Neteis Gilbert has been the CO at the 105th, with its station house in Queens Village, since June 2018.