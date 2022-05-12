Three of the original dancers from the 1978 film musical “The Wiz” along with students and their families at PS 111 in Dutch Kills will perform a dance reenactment of the cult classic at the Museum of the Moving Image on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The iconic dance scenes that will be reenacted were originally filmed at the Kaufman Astoria Studios, located at 34-12 36St. in Astoria, and triple threat choreographer, dancer and filmmaker Kerri Edge of the Jamaica-based Edge School of the Arts will bring them back at MoMI, which is at 36-01 35th Ave.
The ESOTA dance school is located at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning at 161-04 Jamaica Ave. Edge, the artistic director of ESOTA once performed in at a concert with Diana Ross, one of the stars of “The Wiz,” according to MoMI. Daryl Richardson, David Robertson and Renée Brailsford, who is from Astoria, are “The Wiz” dancers who appeared in the original 1978 film production. The reenactment is the brainchild of Brailsford.
MoMI will premiere a video showcase of the performance along with a showing of the original film during The Wiz Family Day at the museum the following Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The family day will also include an exploration of the museum’s collection of artifacts from the 1978 movie and a presentation about the film’s creation, according to MoMI. The will also be a “The Wiz” face painting by The Cheeky Chipmink and other family activities. Children under 12 will be admitted for free during this event.
To learn more about the May 14 performance visit movingimage.us. To learn more about the family day event visit movingimage.us/event/the-wiz-family-day/.
