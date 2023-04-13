Community boards have been awaiting correspondence from licensed recreational cannabis businesses notifying them about intent to open a dispensary in their jurisdictions and Community Board 9 has received two, its district manager announced at Tuesday’s meeting.
“We’re starting to receive 30-day notifications for cannabis shops,” James McClelland said on Tuesday night. “One of the women who came in said she currently has a conditional license for Queens Boulevard. So I reached out to the Office of Cannabis Management and no one has returned my call or email as of yet.”
McClelland said he will bring it up with the Public Safety Committee and keep the board posted. “We have two, but I am almost positive that they won’t be the only two,” he added.
The issue has been the talk of the town as smoke shops illegally selling marijuana have sprung up throughout the area, including in Kew Gardens, Richmond Hill and Ozone Park and on Jamaica Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) said he has seen the smoke shop right across from his office selling products to minors.
“Whether they’re buying cigarettes or whether they’re buying something else in that store ... I don’t think they were buying a lamp shade or, you know, an end table ... probably something they should not be buying.”
The commanding officer of the 102nd Precinct, Capt. Jeremy Kivlin, gave a brief update on the deadly smoke shop robbery in Richmond Hill last month where 20-year-old employee Daryus Clarke of St. Albans was shot and killed.
“The individual behind the counter may have gotten into a scuffle with one of the perpetrators and he did lose his life,” said Kivlin, continuing, “I can’t get into particulars but I can say that we do have some persons of interest ... and I’m hopeful that we will have that case closed in short order.”
The city is believed to have at least 1,400 illegal pot shops, with more than 300 in Queens.
NYC Sheriff Anthony Miranda attended the meeting and explained the collaboration among agencies in cannabis enforcement. A task force includes the Sheriff’s Office, the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD, the city departments of Consumer and Worker Protection and Buildings and others.
The Nuisance Abatement Law, which can be used to close businesses, can take up to two years, Miranda said, but in the meantime, enforcement and seizures will continue and each agency can issue its own penalties.
Long-term investigations are also underway into taxes and other issues, including alongside federal agencies.
“We have ongoing investigations that particularly target people, track the money, where the money goes ... and how many different corporations that they have,” Miranda said.
“You’re going to be seeing a combination of some of these long-term investigations that have been going on and continue to see the street level enforcement as well,” he continued.
Legislation to help enforcement is still pending, he said, and following a budget from the state, community complaints will be able to be better addressed.
Also on the board’s agenda was the Education Committee sending of a letter of support for a middle school instead of an elementary school at 120-08 Jamaica Ave.
Board members expressed traffic safety concerns around Kew Gardens, including at Park Lane South and Abingdon Road and near PS 99. Kivlin promised to send officers there.
Chair Sherry Algredo and Janet Forte, vice president of the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association, were recognized by Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (D-Nassau, Queens) for their dedication to children with autism. April is Autism Awareness Month.
