Would New York City follow San Francisco’s lead and order a shelter-in-place?
“We’re absolutely considering that,” Mayor de Blasio said on March 17 as a guest on CNN’S “New Day,” one day after six counties in the Bay Area prohibited residents from leaving their homes, except under “limited circumstances,” such as visiting the grocery store, bank, pharmacy or doctor.
Gov. Cuomo negated de Blasio’s assertion on March 18 during an interview with The New York Times, stating, “That is not going to happen, shelter in place, for New York City. For any city or county to take an emergency action, the State has to approve it. And I wouldn’t approve shelter in place. That scares people, right? Quarantine in place — you can’t leave your home. The fear, the panic is a bigger problem than the virus.”
A shelter-in-place, however, would differ from a quarantine — violating a quarantine order is punishable by fine or imprisonment, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while a shelter-in-place is closer to a suggestion.
“We have taken a series of steps to reduce the number of people who are circling around, get people to telecommute, obviously social distancing, closing the schools, which was particularly painful, closing the bars and the restaurants. But we’re going to look at all other options and it could get to that for sure,” said de Blasio.
“The emergency policies that have been issued are of statewide impact, and the Governor is making every effort to coordinate these policies with our surrounding states. Any blanket quarantine or shelter in place policy would require State action and as the Governor has said, there is no consideration of that for any locality at this time,” Secretary to the Gov. Melissa Derosa said in a March 17 prepared statement.
Just a day prior, de Blasio signed an executive order making multiple suspensions: of elective and nonmandatory surgeries; City Council and Uniform Land Use Review Procedure hearings; visits to Department of Corrections inmates; procurement laws and regulations. He also officially canceled the special election for Queens borough president scheduled for March 24.
Also on March 16, Cuomo signed an executive order allowing the state to increase hospital capacity with the goal of creating an additional 9,000 beds. The state will organize the National Guard and work with building unions and private developers to find existing facilities, such as dormitories and former nursing homes, that can be easily converted into medical centers.
On March 17, Cuomo, along with Attorney General Letita Jones, announced a temporary suspension of state debt collection, followed by Cuomo’s announcement of a three-way agreement with the Legislature to protect job security and to ensure companies will provide two weeks paid sick leave for workers quarantined due to COVID-19.
“This is an extraordinary time in this nation’s history, and it will go down in the history books as one of those moments of true crisis and confusion. So my message to New Yorkers is this: Be a little bit more sensitive, understand the stress, understand the fear, be a little bit more loving, a little bit more compassionate, a little bit more comforting, a little bit more cooperative. We are going to get through it and we are going to get through it together,” said Cuomo.
