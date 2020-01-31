Shelter could scare off day care center

As the homeless shelter for 200 single men moves ahead at 78-16 Cooper Ave. in Glendale, a day care center planned for 79-40 Cooper Ave. could be pulling out.

“Right now, we’re actively considering whether we want to pull out of the site altogether,” said Ted Hockenberry, CEO of Children of America, the would-be operator of the center.

A decision on the future of the site will be made by the company within the next 10 days, he told the Chronicle Monday.

Hockenberry, located in Florida, said he might visit the location himself or send someone from the company to check it out.

Jim Perretty, chairman of the board for the company, has already been there.

“It’s a great area. I’m actually surprised that they’re considering putting that type of facility in on that main road,” he said, referring to the homeless shelter.

The day care center, a 15-classroom facility, would hold approximately 167 children, consisting of two infant groups, two toddler groups, seven preschool groups, a pre-K group and one school-age group.

“The demographics do support having early child care solutions in the area and we think it would be a complement to the families that are in that area but we don’t want to be not successful and have families fearing going to the school, picking up, dropping off because of the proximity,” Hockenberry said.

The proposed shelter, at the site of a shuttered factory, has been on-again and off-again for years. Opposed by many in the community, it would be the first in Community District 5. The developer of the day care center was requesting a special permit from the Board of Standards and Appeals to build the center and went to Borough Hall after Community Board 5 voted 39-0 in favor of the move in April.

Last August the Department of Homeless Services announced the planned shelter was on again.

“That’s really prompting us as we’re coming down to the 11th hour,” Hockenberry said.

The developer is in the process of finalizing permits but Hockenberry said the landlord reached out, saying it would make more sense to mutually part ways now rather than move ahead and see it not be successful.

“He wants, obviously, to get his rent paid,” Hockenberry said.

Landlord and developer Ken Cayre told the Chronicle giving the day care provider the option to pull out of the lease was not a difficult decision.

“We want our tenants to succeed,” he said. “If they feel it’s not going to be worthy, we will let them out.”

There would be 32 accessory parking spaces behind the day care facility and 14 spaces in another lot for the self-storage building at the address, but the two would be separate and each would have its own curb cut.

The one- and two-story building would have 15,212 total square feet of floor area with 11,226 square feet for the day care center in the two-story portion and 3,986 square feet of commercial floor area in the one-story portion. There would be a fenced-in playground on the rooftop of the one-story portion.

Cayre said there are some offers from medical offices and he would look for a 20,000-square-foot medical center if the day care center doesn’t happen.

He called the situation a “shame” after spending more than a year before BSA approved the zoning change.

“It wasn’t happening when we signed to build it,” Cayre said of the shelter.

COA operates more than 60 sites around the country, including locations in Jackson Heights and Queens Village.

Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) hopes the decision will be made to keep the day care center, citing a need in the neighborhood.

“I don’t think that’s a consideration long-term that they should worry about but again it’s up to the company,” the lawmaker said.

Artistic Stitch Complex, Triumph Gymnastics, Party Sellers Entertainment and Elite Dance Academy are all nearby the site. There are also several schools in the area.

Holden said he doesn’t consider the shelter a “done deal” and that there is still action ahead with the Department of Buildings and BSA, as well as the possibility of a lawsuit blocking the project.

He said if the shelter does come in, he wants to ensure it will be safe. Capt. Victoria Perry, commanding officer of the 104th Precinct, said at a community council meeting in November that the precinct can reach out to the commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens North if needed and that politicians will not be shy about pressing the police for assistance if necessary.

“I want the children to be safe,” she said. “I want the corridors [around the shelter] to be safe. I want the people in the shelter to be safe. I want people to feel they can come and go here safely whenever they want.”

Hockenberry said his comapny hasn’t seen a similar situation with a shelter though there is different language in leases about operations that could be a detriment to child care, such as that a day care in a shopping center can’t be next to a dry cleaner without approval because of chemical safety concerns.

The developer is in the process of finalizing permits but it could be for naught rather than being tied to a 15-year lease.

“They’re getting ready to just pour the slab and everything at this point,” Perretty said.