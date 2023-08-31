The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportations Workers is seeking applicants for its Local 28 apprenticeship program.
The people who are selected into the five-year program will be able to earn an income while they learn about the sheet metal industry, according to the Local 28 union. To apply, applicants must be at least 17 years of age, have basic math skills and a desire to work hard with their hands and mind.
The people selected into the program will take an entrance exam for classes entering 2024, and successful candidates must pass a drug screening. There will be random drug tests for the duration of the program.
As a sheet metal worker, apprentices will learn to design, fabricate, install, weld and service ductwork for heating, ventilating and air conditioning, the union added. They will use galvanized metal, copper and aluminum, along with a wide variety of specialty materials.
Throughout the program, those within it will work full-time for a union contractor that pays them to attend classes, and once the apprenticeship is completed they will receive college credit from select accredited institutions of higher learning. The first six to eight months to a year, however, will be considered a pre-apprenticeship indenture and the initial month will include mandatory lessons without pay until a person is assigned a union contractor.
Applications must be submitted in person from Nov. 6 to 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. to the training center, which is located at 139-20 143 St. in Jamaica. People can take the E train to the Jamaica/Van Wyck stop or the F train to the Sutphin Boulevard stop to get to the center. They can also take the Long Island Rail Road to Jamaica. The training facility also has a parking lot on 143rd Street, but space is extremely limited. For more information, one may call (718) 297-5570. Information on other union recruitments may be found online at dol.ny.gov/apprenticeship/overview.
— Naeisha Rose
