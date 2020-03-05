City leaders and residents had varying reactions last month when crime statistics for the month of January increased dramatically. Speaking in St. Albans on Feb. 27, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said residents can expect them to be about as bad when he and Mayor de Blasio give the numbers for February.
And with the chairmen of the City Council’s Public Safety and Criminal Justice committees — Councilmen Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) and Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows) — in attendance, Shea reiterated his stance from a month ago that the increase is tied to state bail reforms that kicked in on Jan. 1.
“That’s two months in a row,” Shea said to an audience of more than 300 at the Robert Ross Johnson Family Life Center. “I stand 100 percent by what I said: There is a correlation ... Two months in a row. And I’m not going to stand by until it’s five or eight months in a row before we react.”
Shea acknowledged that some bail reform and pretrial discovery reform was necessary.
“If we commit the same crime and I have the money for bail, I get out,” Shea said, motioning to Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South, seated next to him on the dais. The commissioner also said someone sitting in jail who does not get to know the evidence against him is at a great disadvantage.
“Maybe I take a plea [bargain] to get out,” he said. “It was well-intentioned.
“The good news is small fixes can clear it up and keep the things that needed to be fixed. I know a lot about policing New York City. I’ve been doing it a long time. There is absolutely a correlation between the increase in crime and bail reform. But we’ll fix it.”
Shea and Beltran shared the dais with Colleen Babb, executive assistant district attorney fprcommunity partnerships. Commanding officers or executive officers from each of the precincts in Queens South were in attendance. Richards and Lancman both addressed the crowd, as did Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) and acting Borough President Sharon Lee.
On other topics, Shea said community policing and the Neighborhood Coordination Officer program has been shown to be a tremendous success, citing as one example the creation of dedicated sector officers.
He said there is no denying there will be challenges ahead.
“I believe we’ll met those challenges,” he said. “We have an opportunity to take neighborhood policing to a new level.”
“We never get a complaint saying, ‘I’m tired of seeing the same officers every day,’” he said. “People like having beat cops.”
Shea said the feeling of safety is important, and goes beyond making sure people’s homes aren’t burglarized and their cars aren’t stolen.
“Take a single mother with one or two kids,” Shea said. “If there’s a shooting on her street, even if no one is hit, how does she feel safe?” He said the department has taken great strides in the last six years.
“But we can’t be complacent, and we have a high level of expectations in this area.”
Shea said the department’s focus has been on “small numbers of people who are driving crime in New York City,” citing the example of arresting someone for a gun crime.
“It’s probably not the first time he’s done it,” the commissioner said.
He also said youth outreach has improved but needs to get better, expressing high hopes for the NYPD’s planned youth coordination officer program.
“We’re not there yet — we want to do this right,” Shea said.
The commissioner earlier in the evening enjoyed some good-natured jousting with Richards and Lancman, with whom he has had some professional disagreements.
“I’m right and they’re wrong,” he said, leading Richards to ask, “When’s that budget hearing?” to a round of laughter.
But Shea said later they and all in the room have the universal goal not only of diverting youth from the criminal justice system, but to make sure they never need be exposed to it.
But as he would later say of homelessness, Shea said police cannot do it alone, and called on businesses, churches, schools, nonprofits and elected officials to make sure youth have opportunities to do more than hang out in a park or on a street corner with nothing to do.
He also praised the work of and increased coordination with groups such as Life Camp that offer a community-based response to shootings or other incidents of violence.
“We have an incredible opportunity to make sure they never get into trouble,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to change lives. Because if we don’t get this right, we’re going to be dealing with some of these kids for the next 30 years.”
Topics raised by the audience included more training for officers when dealing with the homeless and people with mental illness.
Shea said officers encountering homeless people now speak with them about a range of services available. Calls involving the mentally ill, especially those posing a threat to themselves or others, now more often involve a response with a trained mental heath personnel.
“The person may have a weapon,” Shea said. “And if something goes wrong, it’s going to be on the 11 o’clock news.”
He pointed to the thousands of times per year that police officers — often the call of last resort — handle a problem, sometimes at personal risk, with no one getting hurt.
“So you know what doesn’t get on the news?” he asked.
