R&B Singer-songwriter Valerie Simpson was celebrated with a key to the city Sunday at Roy Wilkins Park at the 22nd annual St. Albans Jazz and Rhythm and Blues Festival.
“I was born in the Bronx, and to receive a Key to the City from Mayor Adams at the St. Albans Jazz and Rhythm and Blues Festival was a true ‘wow’ moment,” said the co-writer of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and “You’re All I Need to Get By.” “I could feel all the love from the community. This was a special moment for me, and I’m humbled and appreciative of this honor.”
Every note in her songs has been infused with love and the soul of the city, Adams said.
— Naeisha Rose
