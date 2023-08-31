The Astoria resident who shoved an elderly woman to the ground earlier this year, causing her death five days later, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday and will be sentenced to eight years in prison.
Lauren Pazienza, 28, who grew up on Long Island but was living in Astoria with her fiance, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a class B felony, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced. She had been facing up to 25 years on the charge, with prosecutors recommending 15 early on in the case.
The victim, Barbara Maier Gustern, 87, was a well-known singer and vocal coach whose students ranged from Blondie rocker Debbie Harry to singer-songwriter Taylor Mac. Pazienza attacked her out of the blue on March 10, 2022, on West 28th Street near Eighth Avenue in Chelsea.
The younger woman had been out with her fiancé, had had “several glasses of wine” and had just had a hissy fit when a city employee told her the park in which she was eating was closed.
The defendant became angry, started shouting and cursing at the park employee, threw her food onto her fiancé, and stormed out of the park,” prosecutors said in their bail application for Pazienza. Her fiance did not know where she had gone and left.
“In the meantime, the defendant stormed down 28th Street, where she spotted Ms. Gustern,” the prosecutors wrote. “We know from Ms. Gustern’s own description of the assault, given to her friend minutes after, that the defendant ‘ran across the [street],’ directly toward Ms. Gustern, called her a ‘b---h,’ and pushed her ‘as hard as Ms. Gustern had ever been hit in her life’ in the direction of a metal fence directly to Ms. Gustern’s left side.
“Ms. Gustern fell to the ground, striking her head either against the metal fence or the cement. The defendant turned around and walked away, leaving Ms. Gustern prone on the sidewalk, bleeding from the head.”
The prosecution noted that Pazienza was 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 175 pounds at the time, while Gustern — six decades her senior — was 4-foot-11 and less than 100 pounds.
The bail application — in which the prosecutors successfully sought to have the defendant remanded — also noted, “She successfully evaded apprehension for almost two weeks, despite the extraordinary resources devoted to finding her.”
After allegedly laying low with relatives, Pazienza turned herself in March 22, 2022, accompanied by her lawyer. She was charged with manslaughter and held on Rikers Island for three days until her mother paid her $500,000 bail. Her family’s resources were another reason to hold her without bail once she was indicted, the prosecution said.
After the plea deal was reached, the New York Post reported that “Pazienza’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, has claimed that Pazienza was so bombed off of a cocktail of wine, weed and prescription drugs that she could not have possibly known what she was doing, or had the required ‘intent’ for the manslaughter charge to stick.”
The paper said Gustern’s grandson, AJ Maier Gustern, who was in court, said his grandmother’s killer was lucky to get a plea agreement.
“I have little to no forgiveness or sympathy for Lauren or her family,” he told the Post. “This is what happens when you don’t raise a child right and you let them get away with whatever they want their entire lives.”
Pazienza was an event planner whose father runs a top cesspool company on Long Island, and she grew up in an exclusive part of Port Jefferson.
“Lauren Pazienza aggressively shoved Barbara Gustern to the ground and walked away as the beloved New Yorker lay there bleeding,” Bragg said in a prepared statement. “Today’s plea holds Pazienza accountable for her deadly actions. We continue to mourn the loss of Barbara Gustern, a talented musical theater performer and vocal coach who touched so many in New York City and beyond.”
