A woman was left in serious but stable condition after being bit by a shark at Rockaway Beach in what is believed to be the area’s first shark attack in decades.
According to authorities, just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 7, a 65-year-old woman was bit by a shark in the left leg while swimming at Beach 59th Street. She was later identified in the media as Tatyana Koltunyuk.
Lifeguards removed the victim from the ocean and administered first aid. According to police, officers on the scene applied an effective tourniquet.
Koltunyuk was then transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, authorities said. No other injuries were reported or observed.
After the incident, lifeguards cleared all beachgoers from the water and the NYPD canvassed the area via helicopter, but did not observe any sharks, the Parks Department said.
“Prior to yesterday’s incident, we have no reports of shark bites on Rockaway Beach in recent memory,” a Parks spokesperson told the Chronicle.
“We hope for a full recovery for this swimmer,” the Parks Department said in a statement. “Though this was a frightening event, we want to remind New Yorkers that shark attacks in Rockaway are extremely rare. We remain vigilant in monitoring the beach and always clear the water when a shark is spotted.”
The department added, “While Parks is not the primary agency responsible for monitoring sharks, both lifeguards and beachgoers report shark sightings. Our lifeguards then work to verify the sighting and ask for a flyover by NYPD if warranted.”
Rockaway Beach was closed for swimming on Tuesday as a precaution, but was opened after surveillance flyovers showed no signs of sharks.
On Tuesday, a shark was reportedly seen along Breezy Point, according to a post on the Citizen app. While neither the NYPD nor Parks responded to requests for comment, a resident posted footage of an NYPD helicopter canvassing the area to the platform. No additional injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.