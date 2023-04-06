Volunteers gathered at the Forest Hills Jewish Center on Sunday, top, as the Queens Jewish Community Council ran its annual Passover food distribution for needy families.
The Met Council provided food for more than 350 families including kosher Passover staples such as sugar, oil and eggs, which have skyrocketed in price.
The parcels also included chicken, tuna and produce such as potatoes, onions, cabbage and apples.
Above, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams joined the organizations’ leaders prior to the distribution, which served an estimated 1,000 individuals.
