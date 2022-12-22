When a homeowner relied on the Halloween honor system, leaving a bowl of candy so each child could take one piece, a couple of grinches practicing for Christmas took the whole bowl.
Seeing children younger than himself upset, Maksymilian Zysk, a fifth-grader at PS/IS 49 in Middle Village stepped in.
He dug into his own bag of candy so other children wouldn’t miss out and go away disappointed.
On Dec. 15, Councilman Bob Holden right, joined by PS/IS 49 Principal Tom Carty, presented Maksymilian with a certificate of recognition from the City Council honoring him for his selfless good deed.
