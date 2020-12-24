“The culture of all this money getting dumped into projects like in Downtown Flushing is a direct result of our inability to tax the 1 percent, the very rich whose wealth has not been touched for so many years,” Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) said while wearing a “Tax the Rich” T-shirt at his Dec. 21 virtual discussion on the recently approved Special Flushing Waterfront District.
Kim asserted that the developers, FWRA LLC, invested in the 29-acre rezoning project as a way to transfer their funds into capital assets and dodge taxation. FWRA and other developers have the power to influence elected officials, he argued, even as their constituents oppose such projects.
“When it comes time to make tough choices too many elected officials are looking the other way because it’s easier to buy into the powerful narrative that they’re going to create these jobs, revenue. It’s a very powerful narrative,” Kim said.
The assemblymember vehemently opposed the SFWD and sided with community activists in calling for its dissolvement, but was approved by the City Council Dec. 10 in a 39-5 vote. Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) and Carlos Menchaca (D-Brooklyn), both of whom rejected the project, voiced their concern in the weeks ahead of the vote. The councilmembers, along with Isabella Loarte-Ciudad and Seonae Byeon of the Flushing Anti-Displacement Alliance, joined Kim at the Monday to discuss ways in which rezoning laws cater to developers and the wealthy.
Loarte-Ciudad said that too many aspects of the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure occur behind closed doors and leave out the community that would be affected. She argued that Flushing residents were excluded even as hearings moved to virtual platforms because of the pandemic due to language and technological barriers. There should be a heavier emphasis on community outreach and consultation, she said.
“There’s an important piece of the puzzle that’s missing and was missed unfortunately in this vote: the people,” she said. “The most important part, the most affected part — the people have not been represented, have not had their voices heard.”
Van Bramer agreed that not only is the system “rigged against communities,” but the ULURP process actually pits members of the community against one another. In the case of the SFWD, those hoping the project would bring more labor jobs to Flushing advocated for the development while activists concerned with congestion, displacement and more denounced it.
In the days before the vote, FWRA revealed a variety of concessions, including the promise of quality jobs for Flushing residents, doubling public waterfront access, additional community facility space and more, which was enough to sway a significant portion of the Council who were originally opposed. Van Bramer voted against the project because, even after it was modified, the affordable housing remained at 5 percent.
“The way we do land use deepens wealth inequality, exacerbates housing crisis, it is radical in its own right in how it displaces people. It’s our obligation to respond,” he said.
Among other suggestions, Kim offered the possibility of threatening developers with eminent domain, which Van Bramer and Menchaca agreed was a viable option because it would ensure the private property would be publicly accessible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.