Making a living during the coronavirus crisis has been a problem for many.
Perhaps no profession goes against social distancing measures more than prostitution.
“Bars and restaurants are doing much better than us,” said sex worker Silvia Escobar. “Our clients are afraid of touching us.”
Dating has changed in recent months as meeting people has become more difficult. Where would you take a date? Not a movie, ballgame or, until recently, a restaurant.
But that doesn’t mean people have been looking for relief from sex workers.
Escobar said she would see 10 to 12 clients a week before the pandemic. Now she sees two or three a week.
“Men are afraid of coming to be with me in my apartment,” Escobar said.
She charges $120 but clients will sometimes tell her they only have $80 or $100.
“I’m really worried about not having the money to pay my rent,” Escobar said.
Although some elected officials in New York now openly call for legalizing prostitution, and prosecutors are focused more on clients, pimps and traffickers, the world’s oldest profession remains illegal here.
Sex workers have been excluded from Small Business Administration loan relief.
“I really hope that this ends soon so that we can have our clients back and money,” Escobar said.
The City Council dedicated $4.1 million of its fiscal budget to “support people involved in the sex trade.”
Most of the funding will be to support organizations offering services, including medical needs, legal assistance, housing, emergency shelter and case management, with some funding for outreach workers.
Girls Educational and Mentoring Services, a nonprofit that provides services to sexually exploited woman, often underage youth exploited by pimps and traffickers, received the most money at $858,000.
Community Health Project, Sanctuary for Families, New York City Gay and Lesbian Anti-Violence Project, and Voices of Community Activists & Leaders were also included in the budget, among others.
In recent years, there has been growing support for the decriminalization of prostitution in the state. And an anti-loitering law is known as “Walking While Trans” to its critics, who say it targets transgender people.
At the start of the month, Times Square was the site of a Black Sex Worker Liberation March.
State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst), who co-sponsored a bill in June 2019 to decriminalize prostitution which was referred to the Codes Committee in January 2020, spoke at the rally in support of the sex workers.
“Many neighbors do this work for many reasons but there’s no reason not to empower them to feel safe at work. Sex work is work,” she tweeted Aug. 2.
The city’s Health Department released a guide on safe sex during a pandemic, suggesting, among other things, wearing a face covering that covers the nose and mouth.
