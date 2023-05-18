A former police officer from upstate New York will be sentenced Wednesday for providing protection to members of a prostitution ring who were sex trafficking women from Queens to Brewster, a village in Putnam County.
Wayne Peiffer pleaded guilty, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.
In exchange for his protection, the former cop received free sexual services, according to the press release.
Peiffer could face 30 to 37 months in prison, according to a U.S. attorney spokesman.
“The judge could also sentence him higher or lower than that range,” said the spokesman.
— Naeisha Rose
