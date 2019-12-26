Sex attack suspect hit with charges

The resident of an Ozone Park homeless shelter implicated in a series of sex attacks on young children has been indicted on two more felony counts.

Luis Olivo, 64, was arraigned in Queens County Criminal Court Monday on charges of sex abuse in the first and second degree and attempted sex abuse, also in the first and second degree.

The indictment was the latest development in a controversial case that has embroiled police and community groups with a homeless shelter that opened earlier this year on 101st Avenue.

Olivo was a resident at the Ozone Park shelter when police came to arrest him last October in connection with an alleged attack on a three-year-old boy in a laundromat in Woodhaven.

Shelter officials refused to allow detectives to enter without a warrant.

Detectives sat in their car outside the shelter for several hours until he walked out and surrendered, police said.

In that case, Olivo was charged only with a misdemeanor, endangering the welfare of a child.

A justice-reform group called The Bronx Freedom Fund posted his $2,000 bail, but Olivo failed to show up for his next court date and was declared a fugitive.

Six weeks after being freed on bail, Olivo was arrested again at a clothing store in Downtown Jamaica.

Witnesses said they saw him sexually abuse an 8-year-old girl.

After his second arrest, Olivo was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The arrests sparked anger and anxiety among the civic groups who opposed the opening of a 117-bed homeless shelter but were assured by the city that the residents would be screened for sex offenses and serious mental disorders.

“They dropped the ball on this one,” said Sam Esposito, president of the Ozone Park Residents Block Association, a staunch opponent of the shelter, said of the original low-bail charge.

At a town hall with Mayor de Blasio in Jamaica last month, a community activist complained the Olivo case was the latest in a series of disconnects with managers of the shelter.

Olivo’s Legal Aid lawyer has declined to comment on the case.

He is scheduled to appear in court March 30, 2020.