The city’s continued effort to improve Southeast Queens’ drainage and sewage systems took another step forward last week.
The city Departments of Environmental Protection and Design and Construction announced the completion of water main and sewer repairs along roads in St. Albans and South Jamaica last Friday. The work is part of an ongoing drainage revitalization project, first spearheaded by former Mayor de Blasio and then-Councilman and current Borough President Donovan Richards in 2014.
The latest project is the 18th in the region to be “substantially completed,” per a city press release. The plan is for 26 additional projects of this nature to take place in the Southeast Queens area in the coming years, with three actively under construction.
As part of the project, the city installed 3,190 feet of new storm sewers and replaced an additional 230 feet of old ones along Foch Boulevard in South Jamaica and Ilion Avenue in St. Albans. Crews also added 13 new catch basins and replaced 35 others in an effort to more easily redirect stormwater to the storm sewers in case of heavy rainfall.
Southeast Queens is prone to chronic flooding due to its high water table and previously inadequate drainage system.
“All city residents, no matter where they live, deserve to be served by high-quality infrastructure and to be protected from the life-threatening and property-damaging impacts of flooding,” Richards said in a statement.
The 44-project plan has received a funding increase in recent years. According to a spokesperson from the DEP, the initial budget for the project has grown from $1.9 billion to $2.5 billion. While not accounting for the entire spending bump, the DEP says $250 million was added to the budget following Hurrican Ida, which devastated the Queens area with mass flooding last September.
“Upgraded infrastructure is critical to improving the quality of life for residents across New York City,” City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said in a statement. “Neighborhoods like South Jamaica, St. Albans, and other communities throughout Southeast Queens have long suffered from flooding and poor drainage, underscoring the need for overdue investments.”
Construction on the St.Albans/South Jamaica project was completed a year early, per the city release. A spokesperson from the DDC said that was due to the contractor’s allotment of additional crews to the project during the pandemic.
Construction at the site began in June 2020. In addition to the water main and sewer repairs, which included the installation of a new underground chamber with an eye toward increasing sewage capacity, crews replaced 72,950 square feet of asphalt and concrete street base, along with the 27,895 square feet of sidewalk and 2,400 feet of curb. They also added 3,155 feet of new curb.
The DEP projects drainage reconstructions and replacements in the area will continue over the course of the 2020s.
