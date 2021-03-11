Fifteen months after the residents of South Ozone Park had their basements flooded with raw sewage from a collapsed sewer main, the group of lawyers representing the affected residents have written a letter suggesting that they are ready to lodge a lawsuit against the city if the Comptroller's Office does not resolve the reimbursement claims.
“The equities here are plain for all to see, and the simplest thing in the world would have been for the city to do the right thing and make the residents of this underserved community whole. We are, quite frankly, collectively baffled by your office’s continued failure to do so. Please be assured that we remain prepared to hold the City accountable in this matter — for our clients, and for the impacted community of South Ozone Park,” wrote Hayley Gorenberg, the legal director of New York Lawyers for the Public Interest.
For the past several months lawyers with the organization have been working on individual cases, attempting to negotiate fair settlements for many of the households in South Ozone Park that were flooded with raw sewage over Thanksgiving weekend 2019.
When residents began receiving offers from the Comptroller’s Office in the year after the incident, many said its initial offers did not fully cover their expenses. NYLPI is now working with around a dozen residents who have taken issue with what the Comptroller’s Office has offered them as compensation for their damaged homes.
The lawyers argue that city law requires full compensation for the damages as it was caused by faulty engineering. A major problem with the settlement offers the comptroller has made, the letter says, is that they do not include an explanation for why the comptroller discounted each claim.
“Residents are coming forth with their documentation of all kinds to make clear what they lost, and that includes, in many instances, contractors’ estimates that they’ve gotten from local firms that will do the repairs, and it specifies what’s to be done and how much it costs,” Gorenberg told the Chronicle.
She said the comptroller’s offers allude to engineer’s reports that serve as a basis for the settlement but do not reveal what source or calculation they used.
In a Dec. 18 letter to Comptroller Scott Stringer, the NYPLI lawyers characterized settlement offers made by his office as about 30 to 50 percent of the amount claimed by residents, although Gorenberg said this week that she was not able generalize about the clients that NYLPI continues to work with.
One of them, Yvette Taylor, said she received an offer of $35,624 for repairs at the end of October, but the total amount she claimed was $152,232.70.
“That was to redo the whole basement because the basement was two bedrooms, bathroom, living room, kitchen and a little sitting area, and [city contractors] ripped everything out down to the studs,” Taylor said.
In a letter in response to NYLPI, the Comptroller’s Office said that it has resolved 72 claims from property owners and 15 from the insurance companies that reimbursed property owners for their losses, saying it has paid settlements of more than $1.1 million for property damages so far. It suggested that the evidence of damages is not sufficient in some cases, without referring to any specific instances.
The letter doubled down, however, against making its engineering estimates public.
“We are unable to provide any internal legal analysis of liability and damages performed by this office because these analyses are privileged and confidential,” stated the letter.
It also stated its willingness to working with NYLPI lawyers.
“We are deeply committed to working with all impacted New Yorkers and their representatives to resolve every single outstanding claim and provide relief to South Ozone Park residents in the most efficient and equitable manner possible,” said Hazel Crampton-Hays, press secretary for the comptroller.
Though Gorenberg said in the letter that the lawyers have made efforts to try and save the city the time and expense of going through litigation, the group is ready to lodge a suit any time before the statute of limitations runs out in October.
CORRECTION
The article originally misstated the target of potential litigation on behalf of the South Ozone Park residents as the Comptroller's Office. It is the city.
