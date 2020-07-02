The Queens Public Library announced last Thursday it will reopen seven branches in the borough with limited “to-go” service six days a week, starting July 13 at 10 a.m., the first stage of a three-stage reopening.
The branches reopening in July are:
• Bayside Library at 214-20 Northern Blvd.;
• Bellerose Library at 250-06 Hillside Ave.;
• East Elmhurst Library at 95-06 Astoria Blvd.;
• Kew Gardens Hills Library at 72-33 Vleigh Place;
• Laurelton Library at 134-26 225 St.;
• Long Island City Library at 37-44 21 St.; and
• Peninsula Library at 92-25 Rockaway Beach Blvd.
The locations will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a one-hour closure from 1 to 2 for cleaning; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays; and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays with a one-hour closure from 3 to 4.
The sites were selected for their size, layout and condition as the QPL assesses how physical distancing and other safety measures would work in other branches.
All returned materials will be set aside, or “quarantined,” for three days before they are put back into circulation.
There will be no browsing, in-person reference service, seating, public computer usage, meeting room availability, book donations or public restrooms.
Staff will be required to wear a mask any time they are within 6 feet of another person except when not advised for health reasons or due to emergency circumstances. Customers and other visitors will be required to wear face coverings in the buildings. Hand sanitizer will be available for staff and customers. Staff will be required to take their temperatures each day before reporting to work.
“As we begin to step cautiously back into our physical spaces and welcome customers inside, we will continue to reimagine and expand our services and respond to the diverse needs of the public,” QPL President and CEO Dennis Walcott said in a statement, noting the toll the coronavirus has taken. “We know our staff and the communities we serve are resilient and strong, and together, in the face of the ongoing crisis, we will rebuild.”
The following nine locations will accept returns at external machines but remain closed to the public:
• Astoria Library at 14-01 Astoria Blvd.;
• Cambria Heights Library at 218-13 Linden Blvd.;
• Central Library at 89-11 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica;
• Flushing Library at 41-17 Main St.;
• Jackson Heights Library at 35-51 81 St.;
• Queensboro Hill Library at 60-05 Main St. in Flushing;
• Rego Park Library at 91-41 63 Drive;
• Ridgewood Library at 20-12 Madison St.; and
• South Ozone Park Library at 128-16 Rockaway Blvd.
The library’s Mail-a-Book home delivery service will resume, offering homebound customers materials including books in large print, regular print and audio, as well as movies and music. Staff handling home delivery materials will use masks and gloves and follow handwashing protocols.
Customers can check out materials without accruing fines until Oct. 1 at the earliest and fine-based library card blocks will be temporarily lifted. Applications for library cards will be accepted online only and cards can be picked up at one of the locations offering to-go service.
Stage 2 of the reopening will see limited access, with modified spaces for browsing, computer usage, in-person reference and appointment-based services. In-person public programs and mobile library service will be limited.
Stage 3 will see “expanded services that reflect the new realities to include additional use of space and public programs and events, as conditions allow.”
