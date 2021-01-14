A seven-alarm fire that raged for nearly nine hours in Flushing Saturday was started by a hair iron that was left on, officials said. It left several storefronts scorched.
“In terms of timing it couldn’t be worse,” Dian Yu, executive director of the Downtown Flushing Transit Hub Business Improvement District, said, citing not only the effects of the pandemic but the promise the impending February holiday season had posed.
“The Lunar New Year is such a crucial holiday for Asian business. It’s when [customers] spend most of their money. To see this happen at such a time is just heartbreaking and sad — it killed their last chance,” he continued.
The appliance-ignited flames began in Eunice Beauty Salon at 136-15 37 Ave. just before midnight on Jan. 8 and blazed until the FDNY placed them under control at 8:50 a.m. Officials said there was no smoke alarm in the business.
It took over 200 firefighters from 50 units to extinguish the inferno, seven of whom sustained minor injuries in the process, the department said. They were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
The FDNY established a collapse zone before the flames were completely put out.
A subsequent Department of Buildings investigation found that the three-story commercial building where the fire started suffered severe damage throughout, including significant damage to the roof.
The adjacent three-story commercial property at 136-19 37 Ave. also suffered severe structural damage due to the fire, including a partial collapse of the side wall, the DOB said. Engineers determined that it is no longer structurally stable and issued vacate orders to both buildings, stating that neither was safe to occupy due to the damage.
The property owners were ordered by the agency to immediately retain an engineer to properly seal the buildings.
The damage was so extensive that the agency issued vacate orders to the neighboring 136-21 and 136-21a 37 Ave. buildings as a precaution, claiming that their proximity to the unstable building could be dangerous.
No individuals were inside the buildings at the time of the blaze. The only casualties that were suffered were small mom-and -pop shops, including a restaurant, dance studio, pharmacy and the salon where the fire began. It is unclear just how many businesses were engulfed by the flames.
Yu said the BID is doing the best it can to relocate the affected businesses while their buildings are resuscitated.
“Usually there isn’t the space ... there’s more vacant space [lately],” the executive director said. Typically business in the neighborhood is like a revolving door, he explained — when one shop leaves another soon takes its place, but the pandemic has slowed demand. The BID can help relocate the affected businesses if they have the means to make the move.
The BID is also assisting the businesses “in any way they can,” especially connecting them with resources like computers or access to reliable contractors.
Yu encourages those affected by the fire to contact the BID at (718) 888-1805.
