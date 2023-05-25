A school bus fire in Rego Park Tuesday afternoon destroyed the bus and some parked cars, but did not injure the six children on board or their driver.
The FDNY said the blaze broke out at about 3:45 p.m. in front of 65-44 Saunders St. Videos submitted to the Citizen app show the fire erupting from the engine area at the front of the vehicle.
Multiple published reports said the children are students at a private yeshiva in Queens.
The Fire Department’s press office told the Chronicle in an email that six units and 30 firefighters responded, and that all the children had been evacuated from the bus by the time New York’s Bravest arrived at the scene.
ABC Channel 7 quoted FDNY Battalion Chief Brian Hanrahan as crediting the driver with getting the children out of harm’s way quickly.
“The bus driver did a great job; again there were six kids still on the bus and as soon as it ignited [the driver] was able to get them off quickly and get them safe and out of the way and none of the kids were hurt,” he said.
The fire also caused visible damage to the pavement on Saunders Street.
