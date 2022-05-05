The plaza above the Jamaica Avenue-Van Wyck E-subway station at the edge of Kew Gardens has been in a state of disarray for over a decade, according to Roxanne Simone Lord Marcelle, the executive director and founder of the Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce, who wants to raise $100,000 and revitalize the space as a thank-you to first responders a stone’s throw away at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
For years the park-like area has become a haven for the homeless and people using drugs, according to Lord Marcelle, who had to pass it when going to the juice bar she owns when it was located in Kew Gardens. It also suffers from a lack of lighting.
“There are too much disparities and some places end up distressed,” Lord Marcelle told the Queens Chronicle by telephone on April 15. “We need awareness and funding, but awareness first.”
For years Lord Marcelle says she has been concerned for the students, medical staff, families and business owners that have to cut through the park to get to the station, but she had difficulty figuring out which agency manages the park.
“We want to do more,” said Lord Marcelle. “This is such a big area at Van Wyck and Jamaica ... This isn’t about money, money, money. We want to revitalize the area and help it look better.”
She plans to hold a press conference later this month to draw more attention to the issue.
After the Queens Chronicle shared Lord Marcelle’s concerns with the MTA, the agency referred the paper to the city Parks Department, the Department of Sanitation and the NYPD about the issue.
The NYPD did not comment on the concerns, but after sending people to Kew Gardens, the Parks Department said it believes the MTA owns the 3 feet surrounding the escalator at the station entrance and the stairs below. Days later the agency said the remainder of the property might belong to the city Department of Transportation.
Lord Marcelle also reached out to Borough President Donovan Richard’s Office and after days of research of property records a representative confirmed the property has belonged to the DOT since 1993.
“She was tracing everybody to find out who owns it,” said Lord Marcelle. “Even Community Board 9 was working with us. The property was taken by eminent domain.”
The Queens Chronicle also reached out to the Department of Homeless Services about housing the homeless in the area.
In response, City Hall said it encourages calling 311 about encampments and that it will send a team to visit and offer people services and clean the area — but if people feel as though they are in danger they should call 911. If people have similar concerns to Lord Marcelle they should also reach out to the Community Affairs Unit by going to www1.nyc.gov/site/cau/connected-cau.page.
Lord Marcelle hopes to work with Richards’ office and the city to create a maintenance plan to improve the plaza further.
“We are seeking people to help us with this plan,” Lord Marcelle said. “The BP’s Office is helping to make it safer for our school children ... and with all the revitalization going on in this area we can’t sit back and let it go on like this. The people of Jamaica Hospital should be able to relax in that space. We need to have a sense of pride in our community and it starts here.”
