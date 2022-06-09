People throughout Southeast Queens are sick and tired of auto body shop owners parking vehicles they work on in bus lanes or double-parking and a newly introduced bill by Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) might be what the doctor ordered.
Holden’s bill, Intro. 0393-2022, would prohibit commercial establishments (auto body shops, mechanics, car renters and gas stations) from parking vehicles on city streets as part of their business or face fines between $250 and $400 per day.
“We need to do everything possible to alleviate the shortage of parking spaces in our neighborhoods,” Kevin Ryan, Holden’s spokesman, said to the Queens Chronicle. “There have been widespread problems in our district and many other neighborhoods with commercial shops located near residential property, taking up parking spots with cars and trucks.”
Holden represents all or parts of Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Woodhaven and Woodside.
Southeast Queens residents — and businesses accused of parking where they shouldn’t — have plenty to say on the issue.
Candace Prince-Modeste, a Springfield Gardens resident, hopes the bill gets the support it needs in the City Council.
“As a car owner ... I am constantly zigzagging my way along major corridors to avoid double-parked cars near auto body shops,” Prince-Modeste told the Chronicle via email. “The added annoyance of limited parking availability near these shops, coupled with the poor aesthetic that the proliferation of these damaged or abandoned cars create, makes running basic errands an exhausting undertaking.”
Prince-Modeste understands that the legislation would be cost-prohibitive to some small business owners; however, it would provide the necessary enforcement to alleviate the careless and disrespectful practice that has plagued Southeast Queens for far too long.
When asked by the Chronicle if auto body shop owners should be required to have several floors to work from so that cars won’t flood the streets, Holden’s spokesman said that a car dealership, mechanic or a body shop should have adequate space on its property to carry out its job, rather than dominate parking on residential streets.
“While Councilman Holden has been very vocal on behalf of small businesses, including sensible legislation to help them save money, a business needs to have adequate property for what they do,” said Ryan.
Jeanne Majors, a Jamaica resident at the Allen Cathedral Senior Residence at 107-02 Merrick Blvd., said that there are too many cars parked in the bus lane and taking up residential parking.
“I sometimes watch as a home attendant or someone coming to service someone here gets in their car and pulls off,” Majors told the Chronicle. “Somebody across the street must sit there and watch all day long, because they bring all their unmarked cars, their cars that are not licensed or the cars that they are fixing and park them in front of this building. There is no place to park for the family of residents who are visiting. This is really sad.”
Majors, a nine-year resident at Allen Cathedral, said the issue with parking has become a serious problem this past year, and has gotten worse with a new auto body shop.
“In some instances they are washing cars on the sidewalk or in front of the bus shelter,” said Majors. “People tell me they get wet.”
While speaking to the Queens Chronicle on June 2, Majors saw a Q85 bus make two attempts trying to reach passengers by pulling up farther up the block because of a parked car at the bus shelter.
“They don’t care,” said Majors. “I figure the only thing that would stop them are the excessive fines. Once they know they are going to get fined $50 or whatever it is, they will stop. Whenever there is alternate side of the street parking, what do they do with all of the cars in front of our building? They are all gone and as soon as that time frame is up, they bring all those cars right back. I know it’s them. I watch them.”
Several auto-related businesses are located near the bus stop.
The owner of Mastercraft Auto Body & Repair (IK Express), who did not wish to share his name, first said that his business, located at 108-45 Merrick Blvd., was nowhere near the senior residence.
When asked about a second location at 107-17 Merrick Blvd. called IK Express Auto Repair, which had the same number listed as the other business, the owner said that he does not wash cars near the bus or take up any of the parking spaces and that it is probably another business doing so.
A represenative of E&D Auto Tops & Seat Covers, a repair shop also located at 107-17 Merrick Blvd., said it had received a notice about parking near the bus lanes, but that workers took care of that and that it is not them taking up the parking or washing cars on the sidewalk.
The E&D representative said it was probably Visionary Auto Collision.
“Talk to him about that,” said the E&D representative.
Kirk Treasure, the owner of Visionary Auto Collision, located at 107-17a Merrick Blvd., said that he doesn’t have to park elsewhere because he has his own parking lot.
“We don’t park at the bus stops,” said Treasure.
However, Treasure did say because of the addition of the dedicated bus lane on Merrick Boulevard, the bus stop was moved near the shop’s driveway.
“The busway wasn’t here before. Our driveway is connected with the busway,” said Treasure.
A photo provided by Majors shows that Visionary’s driveway is directly behind the bus stop in front of his shop.
Ron Henry, the manager of H&T Auto Repair, located at 107-17b Merrick Blvd., said that his store has enough space inside that he doesn’t have to fix cars outside.
“There is a body workshop next to me,” said Henry. “Visionary. They are closer to the bus stop. I’m a mechanic and we have enough space to work.”
Treasure said that he is not parking in residential parking spots and that he wants to work with the community.
Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), who represents all or parts of Springfield Gardens and Jamaica, expressed support for Holden’s bill.
