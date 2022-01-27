The city Parks Department, along with the Department of Design and Construction, held a virtual input meeting Tuesday about a proposed $91 million Roy Wilkins Recreation Center.
During the forum, in which 226 people from throughout Eastern to Southeast Queens were broken up into 13 groups, residents expressed that they didn’t simply just want a new center at the park located at 177th Street and Baisley Boulevard in St. Albans, but a state-of-the-art, flood-proof facility closer to Merrick Boulevard that also meets the needs and acknowledged the culture of the community.
“The goal is to get everyone talking about or thinking about the possibilities for the new building for the future,” said Chris Davis, Queens chief of recreation for NYC Parks. “NYC Parks strives to provide an extensive and affordable network of recreational services throughout the city.”
NYC Parks centers offer playrooms, basketball courts, dance studios, art studios, pools, game rooms and libraries for all ages, added Davis.
“The best part of all is that membership is free to those 24 years old and under,” added Davis.
In break room four, 18 people shared their desires for the park.
Aja Meeks, who lives in walking distance to the park, wanted a café and many residents wanted an eatery with healthy snacks like “salads and smoothies.”
Carolyn “Candy” Johnson, the program director for The Child Center of NY, located at the Springfield Gardens High School campus, wanted an afterschool program at the facility.
“I’m wondering if we will be able to bring our afterschool program participants to your site, or is it limited to people in your own afterschool program?” asked Johnson.
There are two types of afterschool programs that NYC Parks has, according to Natalie DiRocco, who works in the Parks Department’s public programs division and facilitated break room four’s session. One program is run by the state and another youth program is open to all.
“Membership is required, as with all our recreation centers,” said DiRocco.
Destiny Hamilton, secretary of youth and young adult engagement at the Jamaica Branch of the NAACP, inquired if all of the funds would go toward the center or if some would be spent on the park.
“Last spring, we heard about the money that is going to be allotted to Roy Wilkins,” said Hamilton. “Are there any plans for the beautification of the park itself?”
Hamilton said that a lot of the youths she has spoken to expressed the need for better bathrooms, water fountains, a new scoreboard and better basketball and football fields.
“There are a lot of youth that go there,” she said.
The meeting however, was strictly about the center and the future programming, according to DiRocco, who could not answer that inquiry at the moment. The input sessions are being used to help determine the design and the size of the facility.
Residents asked if the facility could have dance, music, art and recording studios; a work space; a community garden; a new fitness center with better maintenance; a new Olympic-size swimming pool and swim lessons; a dog park; and a trail. They also wanted more parking; a movie room with a film projector; and a STEAM pipeline.
To give further input on the recreation center at Roy Wilkins, go to nyc.gov/parks/input, according to NYC Parks Commissioner Michael Dockett.
A presentation on the design progress will be made in the first quarter of 2024, according to DDC Commissioner Lucy Wong. Early construction is set for the third quarter of 2024 and the project is expected for substantial completion the third quarter of 2027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.