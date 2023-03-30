The Adams administration on Monday proposed mandating that residents separate their yard waste from garbage prior to collection so it can be composted.
Under the policy, residents would put their yard waste outside on their recycling pickup day in either a two-ply, wet-strength-stock paper bag capable of holding between 30 and 55 gallons or in 13- to 55-gallon rigid containers; either should be clearly labeled. Vin Gragnani, a spokesperson for the Department of Sanitation, said clear, plastic bags would also be acceptable.
Yard waste, food scraps and other organic material could also be combined, though they would need to go in one of the rigid containers with a secure lid for collection.
Leaves, flowers, twigs and grass clippings often serve as a foundation for composting. That same logic was applied when Mayor Adams announced Queens would be the first of the five boroughs to have borough-wide composting, as its large street tree population and ample green space could produce plenty of yard waste. Should the new proposal take effect, it too would be rolled out in Queens first. The DSNY estimated that could be as early as June, with the remaining boroughs being phased in over the next 18 months.
Since the DSNY has rulemaking authority when it comes to how material is set out for collection, agency spokesperson Joshua Goodman said via email, the plan would not go before the City Council. It would, however, be subject to a public hearing, which is scheduled for April 27 at 10 a.m.
But the department did not seem to think the rule would be a very controversial one; Goodman likened it to separating materials for recycling.
“New Yorkers naturally separate this material outside the home, you don’t bring it in and mix it with your trash, so we anticipate it will be an easy transition,” he told the Chronicle via email.
“It doesn’t take much extra effort to do and it is environmentally correct,” agreed Henry Euler, president of the Auburndale Improvement Association, in an email.
Angela Miskis, whose group Abuela Neigborhood Maintainance has spearheaded cleanup efforts in Southeast Queens, said the move “makes sense” given the Adams administration’s push to expand curbside compost citywide by the end of 2024. That announcement was a dramatic shift from the mayor’s plans to nix the program’s growth last year.
Coastal Preservation Network President and College Point resident Kathryn Cervino said she is “thrilled” about the idea.
“It’s a total waste to have grass clippings and branches going into a landfill when they could make a valuable resource,” she said. Cervino questioned, however, whether the policy ought to apply to the city’s parks and hired contractors, as well, as they often gather large sums of organic waste.
The rule’s written proposal notes that it was not included in the department’s agenda for this fiscal year, as it had not been conceived of at the time.
Asked about funding and whether the agency would need to make new hires for the initiative, the DSNY said additional staff will not be required, as the rule would be enforced just as recycling is, with DSNY supervisors and enforcement agents writing summonses when necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.