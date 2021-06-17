It was harder to tell whether the seniors or the staff were happier on Monday morning with the reopening of the Sunnyside Community Services’ Center for Active Older Adults.
Yes, there was still some social distancing; the groups are limited to under 30 per session; and activities still are virtual two days a week, but everyone can live with that for now.
“I’m thrilled to be back,” Douglas Robinson said, collecting a goodie bag for aceing the morning session trivia contest.
The center last welcomed its members on March 13, 2020, just as the Covid-19 pandemic was gaining a stranglehold on New York State.
Twenty-nine people were in for the morning session, which ran from 10 a.m. to noon.
“We normally have up to 200 people per day,” said Judy Zangwill, executive director of Sunnyside Community Services. “We’ll have another session from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., during which we’ll clean and sanitize everything.”
For the time being, the center will be scheduling sessions three days a week, with virtual events Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“We tried to reach out and schedule the ones who need us the most first,” Zangwill said.
Kerly Serrano was leading the trivia contest. After that, said Monica Guzman, director of development, was some relaxation and social time.
“They’ve written the things they’ve missed most about coming here on pieces of paper,” Guzman said, showing hearts in numerous colors stuck to the wall amidst Hawaiian luau decorations.
In the kitchen, Jorge Duran along with volunteers Emily Garcia and Ana Ramirez prepared meals that the members used to get every day, with still one remaining concession to the pandemic.
“The meals are all grab-and-go,” Zangwill said.
For Robinson, it was like a trip back to his home away from home — and to his second family.
“I used to work here after it opened,” he said. He also spent many hours over many years volunteering.
“I live walking distance from here, so I would bring my mother, even when she was in her wheelchair,” he said. “She enjoyed it.”
Zangwill also said beside the social activities the center also is maintaining its mission to help members with social services and assistance with things such as Medicare and Medicaid.
“Were still doing that,” she said.
